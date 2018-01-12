Lincoln Financial Group to Be Presenting Sponsor of Eagles Autism Challenge

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that it will be a presenting sponsor of the Eagles Autism Challenge, a one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K run/walk on May 19, 2018, featuring Philadelphia Eagles players, alumni, coaches, executives, cheerleaders and the Eagles mascot, SWOOP. The Eagles Autism Challenge is dedicated to raising much-needed funds for innovative autism research and programs through a coalition that includes the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University, and Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

“Through our long-standing partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, we are proud to support such a valuable initiative,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, head of Brand and Enterprise Communications. “By providing resources to doctors and scientists at these leading institutions, we can help play an active role in assisting those currently touched by autism, as well as future generations. The Eagles Autism Challenge aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can make a lasting impact.”

As a way to kick off participant registration, Lincoln Financial hosted a pep rally for employees at its Radnor, Pa., headquarters, which also featured special appearances by Eagles kicker Caleb Sturgis, safety Chris Maragos, Eagles Legend Mike Quick and SWOOP.

