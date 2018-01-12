UQM Technologies Receives Follow-on Order from DANNAR for Mobile Power Station Utility Vehicle (MPS) Powered by UQM Electric Drive Systems

LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: UQM) today announced a follow-on order from Muncie, Indiana-based DD DANNAR, LLC (“DANNAR”). UQM will ship HD 950T electric propulsion systems from this order to DANNAR in early 2018. DANNAR has introduced its Mobile Power Station® (MPS), a heavy-duty EV designed for infrastructure maintenance and disaster response, powered by UQM’s heavy-duty e-drive system. Due to increased exposure from the DANNAR unveiling in 2017 and the key suppliers of UQM, Cummins and BMW, DANNAR is solidly positioned to meet its 2018 production demands.

This innovative vehicle will provide clean and quiet energy for single-day or multiple-day work requirements. Its two-way charger and inverter allows for emergency export power from the battery system to support buildings and neighborhoods in time of crisis. It is outfitted with a hydraulic tool and attachment system and optional DANNAR work arms that can be equipped with any CAT® or Bobcat® attachments. It can be outfitted with multiple seasonal configurations, making it more cost-effective to operate, while providing more work value than traditional diesel equipment such as tractors, skid steers, and wheel loaders.

UQM CEO Joseph Mitchell said, “For general utility use or use in an emergency where power backup is needed, and we see this DANNAR vehicle as best-in-class technology. We are glad to be starting 2018 with a follow-on order from DANNAR for their next stage of production.”

“UQM’s leading power density and e-drive technology pairs perfectly with our other industry leading partners, and has helped create this extraordinary vehicle,” said Gary Dannar, founder and CEO of DANNAR.

About UQM

UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certified and located in Longmont, Colorado. For more information, please visit www.uqm.com.

About DANNAR

DD DANNAR, LLC, is an OEM manufacturer of a purpose-built, off-road electric vehicle and energy platform for large equipment fleets supporting infrastructure. Located in Muncie, Indiana, and San Clemente, California, DANNAR is committed to providing disciplined innovation with honor-built manufacturing to produce a new class of electric work vehicles. More information on DANNAR and the Mobile Power Station® can be found on the company’s website at www.dannar.us.com, www.mobilepowerstation.com.

This Release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements appear in a number of places in this Release and include statements regarding our plans, beliefs or current expectations; including those plans, beliefs and expectations of our management with respect to, among other things, gaining required certifications, new product developments, future orders to be received from our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity, and the continued growth of the electric-powered vehicle industry. Important Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s, which are available through our website at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

Source: UQM Technologies, Inc.