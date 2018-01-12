West Tennessee Crown Distributing Co. to Distribute Redneck Riviera Whiskey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced its intent to distribute Redneck Riviera Whiskey through West Tennessee Crown Distributing Co. (“WTCD”). Eastside’s new whiskey is a collaboration with John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich. Initially, Eastside will be offering both 375ml and 750ml bottle sizes in the West Tennessee region.

Grover Wickersham, CEO of Eastside Distilling, commented, “ The signing of WTCD follows our signing of Lipman Brothers two days ago and gives us a distribution ‘dream team’ covering every non-dry County in the state of Tennessee. This is a whiskey that was born in Nashville at John Rich’s bar in his house and, as it should be, we wanted his home state to have it first. Over 89 sample batches were created before the whiskey could meet the excruciatingly high standards of Mr. Rich and his friends.”

West Tennessee Crown Distributing Co., based in Memphis, Tennessee, is the consolidation of United Liquors Corporation, established in 1948, and Southwestern Wine & Liquor Company, established in 1939. WTCD has become a top distributor of fine spirits in the West Tennessee area. Through the years WTCD has steadily built excellent relationships with suppliers and customers. WTCD services the following counties in West Tennessee: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crocket, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

Jarret Catalani, VP of Sales for Eastside Distilling, commented, “ We know Tennessee is going to be a strong market for our newly launched Redneck Riviera Whiskey, and are pleased to be working with West Tennessee Crown Distributing Co. to cover the West Tennessee region for us. With John Rich providing strong support to the state, we suspect that demand for the product will be high.”

Tennessee is John Rich’s home state and he will provide strong marketing support for Redneck Riviera Whiskey. This new whiskey is a small batch, craft spirit with hints of vanilla, amazing smoothness and an appealing, honey-like finish. Redneck Riviera Whiskey was crafted by Eastside’s famed distilling team of Travis Schoney and Mel Heim, working over many months with John Rich and friends.

About Redneck Riviera

Redneck Riviera is a privately held lifestyle brand that celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of honky-tonk bar Redneck Riviera Las Vegas and a Nashville location opening in 2018. More information can be found here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.