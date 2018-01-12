California Fire Lawyers File Petition to Coordinate Southern California Fire Victims Cases through Judicial Council Coordination Proceedings

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the California Fire Lawyers, including the firms of Baron & Budd, Singleton Law Firm, Dixon Diab & Chambers LLP, Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire, and Terry Singleton, ESQ., announced that a petition was filed to coordinate all cases against Southern California Edison arising from the 2017 SoCal Fires – three fires commonly known as the Thomas Fire, the Creek Fire and the Rye Fire.

By using a JCCP to hear the cases, one judge would oversee all pre-trial proceedings, eliminating duplication of efforts in the discovery process, wasting judicial resources and reducing the likelihood of inconsistent rulings on individual cases.

The 2017 SoCal Fires began on December 4, 2017, and caused extensive damages in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties. The fires burned more than 300,000 acres, destroyed more than 1,300 structures and caused more than 200,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

“We know from decades of experience that it is much more efficient to litigate these complex cases in one courtroom, before one judge,” said Baron & Budd Shareholder, Scott Summy. “For the victims of the SoCal Fires, time is of the essence. Put simply – they are ready to get on with the process of rebuilding their lives, and a critical first step is to ensure that SoCal Edison is held responsible for the devastation their negligence created.”

California Fire Lawyers have successfully leveraged JCCP proceedings to expedite justice for victims of wildfires and other corporate disasters. Earlier this month, the firms successfully petitioned the San Francisco Superior Court to coordinate all North Bay Fire-related litigation brought against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (“PG&E”). Additionally, following the Butte Fire in 2015, the firms led the charge to coordinate more than 2,000 cases into a JCCP, resulting in the successful settlement of hundreds of claims. Lead attorneys with California Fire Lawyers also used a similar process when representing victims of the BP Oil Spill, resulting in more than $1 billion in settlements for victims.

The California Fire Lawyers group has hired investigators, experts and adjusters to expedite the recovery process for victims. To inquire by phone, call 805-491-9947. Other information can be found online at www.CaliforniaFireLawyers.com.

