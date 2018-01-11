Integrated San Diego Marketing Agency MJE Joins Top Urban and Park Planner MIG

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Full-service San Diego ad and PR agency, MJE Marketing and MIG, a national planning, design, management, communications and technology firm, are now MIG|MJE. The San Diego office will have a combined force of 17+ full-time staff and will be part of MIG’s SoCal presence with additional offices in the Inland Empire, Orange County and Los Angeles. MIG is headquartered in Berkeley, California with 15 other offices across the U.S.

“I have long-admired MIG for its remarkable work in environmental and urban design,” said MJE President and Chief Creative Officer Marlee J Ehrenfeld. “We worked together for a year and it was clear there is synergy and chemistry in the way we worked. We share the same values, passion for doing good and a desire to work on legacy projects that inspire social change.”

“We are very pleased that Marlee will continue her work with MIG as principal in charge of our now greatly expanded communications and marketing services in San Diego,” said MIG Founding Principal and CEO Daniel Iacofano, Ph.D., FAICP, FASLA.

“In addition to Marlee, we are bolstered by an equally talented group of MJE creative, communications and media professionals who will continue their great work in an expanded role. The new MIG|MJE team will provide clients with higher value as we combine our collective resources in urban planning, landscape design, engineering and storytelling across all our offices.”

MJE was founded by Ehrenfeld in 1994. She specializes in brand development and brand engagement strategies and her work has been featured in international design publications. She has been awarded Agency Professional of the Year by the San Diego Ad Club (SDX) and received the Eva Irving Community Service Award by the Public Relations Society of America. With a creative discipline in writing, photography and film, Ehrenfeld has won 14 regional Emmy® Awards and 53 national Telly Awards for her documentary and commercial work. Her civic involvement includes serving on the boards of the USS Midway Museum, Association of General Contractors (AGC), NTC Foundation, current president of the San Diego Holiday Bowl, and member of San Diego Rotary.

About MJE Marketing

Established in 1994, MJE Marketing is a full-service marketing, design, advertising, public relations agency. MJE was one of the first agencies in the country to embrace the concept of a fully integrated communications firm. The firm’s design, film and branding work has received national and international recognition. www.mjemarketing.com

About MIG, Inc.

Since it was founded in 1982, MIG has focused on planning, designing and sustaining environments that support human development. MIG has an extensive and progressive practice in landscape architecture, urban planning and design, environmental planning, civil engineering, communications, technology and community engagement. www.migcom.com