PSS Awarded More Than $200M in Contracts

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preferred Systems Solutions, Inc. (PSS) enters CY 2018 with a strong backlog of new contract wins across our Intelligence Community, Homeland Security, and Defense markets with a projected contract value in excess of $200 million. The contracts are a mix of new full & open awards, extensions, and re-competes awarded by six different customers. The awards in the Intelligence Community include providing software development, high performance data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud-based solutions, and program & acquisition management support to a broad spectrum of critical national security programs. The awards in Homeland Security and Defense involve delivering agency-wide, program management support and full-life cycle acquisition management support services.

“We have been, and continue to be, keenly focused on developing a highly-skilled workforce armed with the tools, experience and expertise necessary to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions to those tasked with protecting our national security,” said Jim Ballard, CEO of PSS. “These awards provide us the opportunity to continue expanding our world-class support to our government and industry partners as well as continue to be a preferred destination for exceptionally talented professionals.”

About PSS

PSS provides program and acquisition management, financial consulting, engineering & technical services, mobile applications, high performance computing, cloud migration, and data analytics support services to the Intelligence Community and the Civilian (FBI, DHS, GSA, ABMC, etc.) and Defense (U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Transportation Command, Department of Transportation, etc.) markets. For more information, visit www.pssfed.com, or email press@pssfed.com.