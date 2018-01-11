70 Charitable Acts Mark Northwest Federal’s 70th Anniversary Year

For Act of We #54, Northwest Federal donated $3,000 to the Humane Society of the United States to aid in their disaster recovery relief efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)

For Act of We #54, Northwest Federal donated $3,000 to the Humane Society of the United States to aid in their disaster recovery relief efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwest Federal Credit Union recently concluded its year-long service initiative, the “70 Acts of We” in honor of its 70th anniversary in 2017. The charitable acts supported the credit union’s members, employees, and Community Partners, including donations and service projects.

The Credit Union donated nearly $60,000 throughout the 70 Acts, some of which went to established partners, such as the League of Reston Artists, LINK Inc, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and Special Olympics Virginia. Other Acts forged new partnerships with organizations supporting the community, such as the Thanksgiving meal donation to Northern Virginia Project GiveBack.

“In celebrating our 70th anniversary we had the great honor of partnering with several incredible non-profit organizations who contribute immensely in the communities we jointly serve,” said Northwest Federal’s Senior Vice President of Enterprise Outreach, Victoria Gillespie. “In seeking to deepen our involvement in the community, we made connections with organizations and individuals who we plan to continue to partner with for many years to come.”

In addition to partnerships with 501c3 organizations benefiting the community who has supported the credit union for 70 years, Northwest Federal thanked its members through several free events including two shred events, and four kids' activity events at the Children's Science Center. In addition, the credit union made payments or paid the balance on credit union loans held by several members experiencing hardships.

“While every Act of We was significant, the opportunities we had to make a difference in the lives of our members were particularly meaningful,” said Northwest Federal’s President and CEO, Jeff Bentley. “It is our great privilege to be entrusted with our members’ financial security and to be able to celebrate milestones with those members, as well as help them in their times of need.”

Northwest Federal continues its charitable focus in 2018 with the “Transforming Lives Through Acts of We” initiative.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 250,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.3 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.