GA Telesis MRO Services Sign Long–Term Repair and Overhaul License Agreement and Parts Supply Agreement with Honeywell

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis, LLC MRO Services announced that the company has signed a long-term Repair and Overhaul License Agreement and Parts Supply Agreement with Honeywell. With today’s announcement, GA Telesis will be providing repairs of over 175 base part number and line replacement unit (LRU) repair items and sourcing over 1,200 material supply line items from Honeywell Aerospace. Products include electro-mechanical, pneumatic and mechanical LRU’s covering a variety of Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer fleet applications. These products have been an integral part of our MRO Services capabilities for many years and are currently being serviced from the Miami, Florida facility. Aligning with Honeywell through these agreements further strengthens our MRO Services focus to support our airline customers by providing OEM approved repairs and using OEM approved materials at competitive rates.

“As a company that has always been aligned with OEM practices, this agreement furthers our commitment to providing the highest quality MRO services to our global customers while adding value to their operating economics,” said Pastor Lopez, President of GA Telesis MRO Services business units. The agreement with Honeywell further demonstrates the highest level of quality assurance and our allegiance to only providing genuine replacement OEM parts.

About GA Telesis

Founded in 2002 by Abdol Moabery, GA Telesis has grown to become a global provider of integrated aviation solutions serving the aviation and aerospace industries. Earlier this year, GA Telesis, along with its shareholder Tokyo Century Corporation announced over $2.5 billion in new capital initiatives surrounding leasing products over the next 36 months. Considered a pioneer in the sector, GA Telesis serves over 2,000 customers on six continents supporting all Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer aircraft as well as CFM International, General Electric, International Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce jet engines.