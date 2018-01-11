NCR and PTC Join Forces to Create Total Premise Service Offer

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that they have joined forces to create a next generation service offering that spans a store’s entire operation. The new digital connected services enable retailers, financial institutions, and restaurant chains to optimize the total cost of ownership of their IT infrastructure, as well as their administrative spend. PTC and NCR will be showcasing the new offering at NRF 2018 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, January 14-16.

Enterprises have to converge physical and digital channels to provide the continuous engagement and experience that their customers expect. By outsourcing store IT asset management, combined with near real-time transparency and insights, NCR enables retailers, quick service restaurants, and financial institutions to drive consumer centric outcomes.

“Having an IoT centric platform that can scale with the complex needs of secured ubiquitous connectivity is key in driving digital connected experiences,” said Venkat Ramamurthy, general manager, Digital Connected Services Portfolio and Commercialization, NCR Corporation. “Adding PTC’s ThingWorx® platform to the NCR portfolio strengthens the services lifecycle management capabilities to be more proactive and predictive in nature. This enables our customers near real-time insights to help minimize their IT spend and elevate their consumer experience.”

NCR has one of the world’s largest services data warehouses with the intelligence of servicing more than 2.5 million devices from over 300 vendors. By integrating PTC’s technology, NCR can now connect all active and passive devices across the front and back end of a store into its database and provide real time insights through advanced analytics to help optimize spend and improve decision making precision.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with NCR and to collaborate on the next generation of IoT offerings for the retail and hospitality industry,“ said Darren Glenister, vice president of innovation, retail, PTC. “With the IoT, retailers have the opportunity to shape the future of retail and optimize the consumer experience. We look forward to working with NCR to drive the convergence of physical and digital commerce.”

The selection of ThingWorx continues the true enterprise relationship between NCR and PTC. In addition to ThingWorx, NCR uses PTC’s Creo® software to help with product design, modeling and simulation and PTC’s Servigistics® solution to plan and deliver service parts.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with over 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service things in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.

