CFRA Announces New Client Relationship with Moors & Cabot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent research, today announced it has entered a new client relationship with the investment firm Moors & Cabot. CFRA will be supplying Moors & Cabot’s experienced financial advisors with its leading MarketScope Advisor platform.

The MarketScope Advisor platform provides investment professionals with unrivaled access to CFRA’s investment research including Global Equity, Mutual Fund, ETF, Bond, Option, and Industry Research as well as Portfolio Tools advisors can use to stay abreast of the market and deliver investment insights to their clients.

With the addition of CFRA’s capabilities, Moors & Cabot further expands its already robust sources of research, market perspectives and industry insights. Specifically, through this relationship, Moors & Cabot will gain access to CFRA research, but also direct access to its team of experienced and knowledgeable analysts. With Moors & Cabot’s long tradition as a firm comprised of experienced wealth managers and financial advisors, this partnership was a natural synergy. Further, with a 5-year commitment, this partnership will provide significant benefits to Moors & Cabot’s advisors and their clients for the long term.

“ We are honored to establish a new relationship with a pioneering firm such as Moors & Cabot, which has over a 125-year history of providing outstanding wealth management services,” said CFRA Chief Revenue Officer Dan Concannon. “ CFRA is committed to providing the best independent and conflict-free research to help investors and advisors meet their financial goals.”

ABOUT MOORS & CABOT

Moors & Cabot is an investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices throughout the country. While Moors & Cabot’s approach to wealth management is a more personal one, they are also a full-service firm. Their financial products and services span the full spectrum of investment options—from financial and investment management to insurance and equity trading.

For over 125 years, Moors & Cabot has been a trusted advisor to individuals, families, businesses and institutions in building, managing, protecting and transitioning wealth. Moors & Cabot, Headquarters: 111 Devonshire St., Boston, MA 02109.

ABOUT CFRA

CFRA is one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research. Through a differentiated methodology blending forensic accounting and fundamental equity research, CFRA empowers sophisticated investment professionals, advisors and risk managers with actionable analysis and proven results.

CFRA’s global research team of 75 analysts critically evaluates industries, funds and companies of interest to help over 2,000 clients, including the world’s leading institutional investors, wealth advisors, corporations, academics and governments, to make sound investment and business decisions.

Founded in 1994, CFRA is privately held with offices in or near New York, London, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Charlottesville, Denver, and Washington, D.C. In October 2016, CFRA acquired and has since fully integrated the Equity and Fund Research business from S&P Global.