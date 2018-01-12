Dentsu Aegis Network Creates Strategic Alignment between Merkle and &c in China, forming Merkle &c

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentsu Aegis Network today announces that &c will become strategically aligned with Merkle in China. The combination of Merkle China and &c will create a fully integrated offering across digital and performance media, data, analytics, CRM, marketing technology, and loyalty programs. &c’s footprint and scale in China will accelerate Merkle’s global growth in China, while Merkle’s data and technology capabilities will greatly enhance &c’s offerings to its client base. The strategic alignment sets the stage for both agencies’ next phase of growth. The new brand will be named Merkle &c.

Launched in 2008 by Dentsu Inc., &c’s services include interactive marketing strategy, creative and design, media planning and buying, SEM, video marketing, ePR and social media, mobile, and e-commerce. Established in 2010, Merkle China’s services include CRM consulting, data management, marketing technology, data analytics, web and media analytics and loyalty program.

The combination of &c’s leadership in the Chinese digital advertising market and Merkle’s deep heritage in data, analytics, and technology makes Merkle &c well poised to be the undisputed leader of people-based marketing in China.

Commenting on the significance of the strategic move for Dentsu Aegis Network China, Phil Teeman, Chief Executive Officer, said: “With the strategy of becoming a 100% digital economy business by 2020, Dentsu Aegis Network will continue to focus on building successful solutions for our clients and driving our product offering forward supported by a full range of digital and data capabilities.”

For U.S. headquartered Merkle, the alignment also enhances Merkle’s business operations in China and the Asia Pacific region. “We are excited to expand our global footprint as the &c team joins Merkle China. Merkle &c’s fully integrated suite of data, analytic, technology, media, and creative services, combined with our people-based marketing solutions, uniquely positions us to deliver competitive advantage for our clients in Asia Pacific,” said Zhengda “Z” Shen, President of Merkle Asia Pacific.

Headquartered in Beijing with offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou, &c’s nearly 300 employees add immediate scale to Merkle China, bringing the new total employee number to 800. &c serves many globally recognized clients in the Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Financial Services industries. The company has also established powerful partnerships with Baidu, as its first 4A agency partner, Alimama, and UnionPay Smart.

Regarding what client benefits the integrated offerings will bring, Frank Zhang, General Manager of Merkle China, noted: “The combination of Merkle China and &c will propel the continued expansion of Merkle’s offering and scale in China. We will join forces in R&D, business development, solution and delivery. I believe our collective capabilities and synergy will provide heightened results and greater value to our clients.”

&c Managing Director Phil Kono expressed his enthusiasm and expectations towards the strategic alignment, commenting: “I am very excited to be part of Merkle &c. &c has a long track record in the Chinese digital market and with Merkle's great capability and global network, we can jointly benefit our clients through closely learning from each other and collaborating with each other.”

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

About Merkle &c

Merkle &c is an integrated agency within Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) China that specializes in digital and performance media, data analytics, CRM, marketing technology, and loyalty programs. For a combined 40+ years, Merkle and &c have worked as separate organizations to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The Merkle and &c brands merged in 2018 to combine &c’s leadership in digital marketing with Merkle’s deep heritage in data, analytics, and technology to establish Merkle &c as the undisputed leader of data driven full service performance marketing in China. Merkle &c has more than 800 employees and offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing and Guangzhou. For more information, please visit www.merkleinc.com and www.and-c.com.