Modesto City Schools Get Ultra-High-Speed Fiber Internet from Wave Broadband

MODESTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wave Broadband, a gigabit broadband and fiber services company, announced today that its Wave Business division has connected 39 Modesto City Schools learning facilities to the district’s data center hub. The dark fiber solution enables the district to deploy its own network gear to deliver secure connections between any sites at the maximum speed its hardware can support. This flexibility empowers the district with the ability to support the various data connections needed for students, faculty, and staff.

The ability to customize a high-speed, private network is increasingly crucial in the education sector for students and educators alike. With dark fiber, the district’s IT team can scale secure data connections at speeds up to 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) between its hub and schools, customizing the connection capabilities for each facility and office. For example, a high school with more students and multiple computer labs may need more bandwidth than an elementary school with fewer technological needs.

The district’s IT team can also allocate more bandwidth during registration or exam periods when online activity is at its peak. Of the 39 connected schools and facilities in Modesto City Schools, 22 are elementary schools, four are junior high schools, and eight are high schools. Additional district support sites can have access to internet speeds of up to 100 Gbps.

The resulting infrastructure also allows Wave to more affordably bring fiber internet connectivity to other businesses and government agencies in the area.

“We pride ourselves on delivering carrier-class connectivity and outstanding customer service,” said Patrick Knorr, Executive Vice President of Commercial Services with Wave, “and we’re very excited to provide these solutions to the Modesto City Schools to enhance education. And, leveraging this new fiber infrastructure to provide the best possible internet service for the community will be another win for the area.”

Cindy Minter, Senior Director of Information and Technology Services at Modesto City Schools, said working with Wave to find a cost-effective, single-vendor solution was encouraging. “I know that the school district is now set for the next 15 years and beyond,” Minter said. “With Wave, we’ll continue to get a high level of service and reliable connectivity because of their strong network and business model.”

