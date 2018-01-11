Veras Retail and ACCEO Successfully Deploy Their POS Software and EMV Payment Middleware Solution in National Stores Locations

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veras Retail, a leading provider of fixed and mobile point of sale, inventory, cross-channel execution and CRM software solutions, and ACCEO Solutions Inc., a leading North American IT company specializing in all aspects of electronic payment transactions, successfully implemented their respective point-of-sale software solution and payment middleware solution in National Stores locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

National Stores is a family-owned, California-based company that operates 355 locations under several banners including Fallas, Factory 2-U, Conway, CW Price and Anna’s Linens. It also offers brand-name and private-label clothing for men, women, boys, girls, juniors, and infants and toddlers, along with lingerie, shoes and household items.

When the EMV liability shift was introduced in 2015 to prevent credit card fraud, all merchants were initially required to upgrade their POS systems by October 2015 to include chip-reader functionality. To comply, National Stores turned to Veras Retail and ACCEO for an in-store technology and internal processing systems overhaul.

National Stores upgraded their existing JDA Store point-of-sale software, first installed in 2009, to the latest version of Veras CheckOut, a POS software solution known for its speed, efficiency and reliability. Built on a multi-country, multi-currency, multi-language foundation, Veras CheckOut facilitates a positive customer checkout experience through its seamless communication with a retailer’s enterprise systems. It helps drive key sales metrics without added shrink or loss by automatically executing targeted complex offers and upselling prompts.

National Stores also selected ACCEO for their direct-to-processor solution, ACCEO Tender Retail, as well as its remote terminal management software. ACCEO Tender Retail is a semi-integrated, EMV-certified payment middleware solution that handles all aspects of electronic payment transactions – including the critical communication interface between the POS and transaction processor. The remote terminal management software, ACCEO Tender Retail Manager, enables a variety of centralized operations, including configuration changes, device firmware updates, device status reporting and customized alerts.

Following an on-time and on-budget deployment, the Veras Retail and ACCEO Tender Retail solutions will power more than 1,700 terminals across all National Stores locations.

“We knew we had to act quickly to comply with the EMV liability shift mandate,” said Daniel Skelly, Director of IT for National Stores. “It was critical to bring on partners that not only offered the best-possible POS and payment processing systems to meet these new liability requirements, but would also be able to keep pace with the evolving needs of our business. Veras Retail and ACCEO certainly delivered on that front.”

Rohit Vir, CEO and Founder of Veras Retail, added, “We believe in the power of the store. Our POS solution is used in more than 130,000 terminals in over 25,000 stores around the globe. We were thrilled to collaborate with ACCEO to deploy best-in-class software and systems at National Stores that will meet the liability standards, and will also create a better in-store experience for shoppers.”

Joey Vaccaro, Vice-President Business Development and Strategic Alliances at ACCEO, added, “We are delighted that National Stores chose ACCEO as their expert payment solution partner. Successful deployments have been key to fueling our US growth, and we are very proud of our partnership with National Stores.”

About Veras Retail

Founded in 2008 as Zoftec LLC, Veras Retail builds unique and innovative software solutions to connect with consumers at the point of decision. It starts at the store, providing point-of-sale/mPOS, inventory, cross-channel execution and CRM applications. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Veras is focused on using technology to foster enjoyable, meaningful, and profitable interactions between retailers and consumers. Veras POS solutions power more than 130,000 lanes every day in over 50 retailers around the world. Learn more at verasretail.com.

About ACCEO Solutions Inc.

A Leading Canadian IT company ACCEO Solutions Inc. specializes in the design, implementation and integration of, and support for, management software; e-business development; and payment, professional, and technical services. Deployed in major retailers throughout the United States and Canada, ACCEO Tender Retail is a North American leader in the payment industry and one of the first EMV-ready payment solutions with end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in North America.

For more information, go to acceo.com or tender-retail.acceo.com, or meet with ACCEO Solutions at NRF 2018, Booth #3966, Jan. 14-16 in New York.