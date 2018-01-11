Daisy Brand Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Mexican National Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daisy Brand and the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF), the national governing body for the sport of soccer in Mexico, today announced a multi-year partnership, designating Daisy as the Official Sour Cream of the Mexican National Team’s annual U.S. Tour, now in its 16th year.

As the #1 brand of sour cream in the U.S., a Dollop of Daisy™ is the special ingredient in many dishes served in Mexican-American homes.

“Few things bring family and friends together like the love of food or fútbol,” said Taylor Beckstead, Daisy Brand Sour Cream Marketing Lead. “As a family-owned company and a brand known for making family meals better, we’re thrilled to partner with the Mexican National Team and link these common passions for fútbol fans across the U.S.”

Daisy Brand will receive exclusive promotional rights across the Mexican National Team’s U.S. Tour. One focus of the partnership will be a custom content series highlighting the role that family, food, and traditions play in the lives of Mexican National Team players. This content will be rolled out on the road to this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Mexican National Team will kick off the 2018 U.S. Tour -- and the team’s preparation ahead of the World Cup -- in San Antonio’s Alamodome on January 31. The highly-popular CONCACAF nation will also play two back-to-back matches, March 23 in the Bay Area’s Levi’s Stadium and March 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mexico, which finished first in the CONCACAF region to qualify for Russia 2018, will use the matches to fine-tune its squad as head Coach Juan Carlos Osorio looks to solidify the lineup.

Now in its 16th year, the annual Mexican National Team U.S. Tour matches have become one of the most popular events in the sport, with an average of approximately 50,000 fans per game. With nearly 80 games played since 2002, the Mexican National Team has been able to use the matches not only as a way to prepare for important competitions like the FIFA World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup, but also to reach their fervent fan base in the United States.

The Tour -- sponsored by adidas, Advance Auto Parts, Allstate Insurance Company, AT&T, Bud Light, Coca-Cola, Delta/Aeromexico, el Jimador, Makita, Nissan, POWERADE, The Home Depot, Wells Fargo, and now Daisy Brand -- will visit various cities across the United States in 2018, and will be broadcast nationally on the Univision and Fox family of networks and Fútbol de Primera Radio Network. For more information, visit www.MexTour.org.

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), Major League Soccer’s commercial arm and partner of the Mexican National Team’s U.S. Tour for more than 15 years, facilitated the agreement.

About Daisy Brand

For more than 100 years and four generations, Daisy Brand has been a family-owned company committed to providing the freshest, most wholesome dairy products. Today, Daisy Sour Cream is the nation's best-selling brand of sour cream. Made with only simple ingredients -- A Dollop of Daisy™ is the special ingredient that can make just about any dish taste better. Daisy Brand is proud of the products they make and continually strive to make them even better. Daisy Brand is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with three manufacturing plants located across the country. Visit www.daisybrand.com for more information.

About Soccer United Marketing

Over the past 16 years, Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region’s most successful soccer entities. Currently, SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the United States market), and CONCACAF Properties (Gold Cup™ and CONCACAF Champions League). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.