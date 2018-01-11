Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.7 Million Contract for Transportable Troposcatter Systems from an International Prime Contractor

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 11, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2018, its Orlando, Florida-based subsidiary, Comtech Systems, Inc., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has received an order totaling approximately $1.7 million to provide troposcatter equipment to a prime contractor. This equipment includes a customized version of Comtech’s Modular Transportable Transmission System (MTTS) troposcatter terminals to be used as part of an upcoming deployable communications network for an Asia Pacific military.

Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. commented, “This contract demonstrates Comtech’s ability to draw on our field-proven troposcatter product line to customize solutions to meet the unique requirements of individual customers. Combining our commercial off the shelf (COTS) baseline product with Comtech’s experience in customized troposcatter system design allows us to deliver solutions that meet highly specialized user requirements and provide the confidence and reliability of a field-proven platform.”

Comtech Systems, Inc. (www.comtechsystems.com) specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of turnkey communication systems including troposcatter, line-of-sight microwave and satellite.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

