Introducing Aetna Better Health® of California

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aetna (NYSE: AET) has announced the California Department of Health Care Services has approved Aetna’s participation in Medi-Cal, the State’s Medicaid managed care program.

Effective immediately, Medicaid beneficiaries who are eligible for Medi-Cal now have the opportunity to sign up with Aetna Better Health in Sacramento and San Diego Counties.

“Aetna Better Health is committed to California’s Medicaid population,” said Chet Uma, CEO of Aetna Better Health of California. “We look forward to working with the State of California, provider communities, and local organizations to improve health outcomes for the members we serve.”

Aetna Better Health of California provides members full medical benefits, including vision coverage, some mental health and substance use services, and pre-natal and postpartum care. In addition, members may access their information 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Aetna Better Health of California website and mobile app. Members can also receive assistance at any time, including weekends and after hours, through Aetna Better Health of California’s Member Services department at 855-772-9076, TTY 711 and the 24-hour nurse help line; interpreter services are available upon request.

For more information about Aetna Better Health of California, visit https://www.aetnabetterhealth.com/california/.

