VF Corporation and NC State Announce a Strategic, Multi-Year Partnership

GREENSBORO, N.C. & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) and North Carolina State University today announced a collaborative, strategic partnership that will support student development at NC State and advance apparel and textiles innovation within VF.

“ VF is proud to partner with NC State University, one of the world’s top universities and home to the only College in the United States devoted entirely to textiles,” said Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and CEO, VF. “ Through our shared expertise in research and consumer insights, we aim to stimulate apparel innovation while also developing a consistent pipeline of exceptional leaders for our company.”

The College of Textiles and VF have a long-standing relationship. Under this new multi-year agreement, the partnership is further strengthened by NC State’s Poole College of Management, which brings particular expertise in business analytics and supply chain management. The new partnership adds structure to existing collaborations and creates new opportunities for students in both Colleges. The partnership will:

Offer a variety of undergraduate and graduate education and training activities for students within the Colleges, including internships, student projects and competitions;

Facilitate industry-leading research that will elevate apparel and textile products and experiences;

Provide executive education opportunities for VF associates; and,

Establish a VF presence on Centennial Campus, NC State’s nationally recognized research campus.

“ With many College of Textiles alumni working and thriving at VF, we could not be more pleased to be building on our partnership. The addition of VF on campus and the ability of students and faculty from both the College of Textiles and Poole College of Management to work shoulder-to-shoulder with VF personnel will bring new avenues to advance textiles, apparel and footwear,” said David Hinks, dean at the College of Textiles.

“ Together with the College of Textiles, we are uniquely positioned to partner with a market leader like VF to expand professional development and research in the world of textiles. We are also excited about the potential of this partnership to bring meaningful experiences to NC State students,” said Annette L. Ranft, dean and Stephen P. Zelnak Jr. Chair at Poole College.

“ VF’s presence on Centennial Campus will create a collaboration space where students, faculty and VF employees can come together to solve challenges and accelerate innovation,” said Dennis Kekas, associate vice chancellor of partnerships and economic development at NC State.

Today’s announcement begins a long-term engagement between VF and NC State, with more initiatives to be announced.

About VF

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) outfits consumers around the world with its diverse portfolio of iconic lifestyle brands, including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland®, Wrangler® and Lee®. Founded in 1899, VF is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies with socially and environmentally responsible operations spanning numerous geographies, product categories and distribution channels. VF is committed to delivering innovative products to consumers and creating long-term value for its customers and shareholders. For more information, visit www.vfc.com.

About NC State University Poole College of Management

The NC State University Poole College of Management combines academic scholarship with real-world experience to foster learning, create knowledge, and engage with industry and academic partners in a data-rich, global marketplace. Poole is deeply rooted in NC State’s history as a university that excels at science, technology, engineering and math –– taking an innovative approach to leadership and management education by emphasizing analytical problem solving and an entrepreneurial mindset. Poole offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting, business administration and economics. Custom, open enrollment executive programs and developmental experiences are offered through the NC State Executive Programs, LLC, and Poole’s centers and initiatives provide focused research and engagement in the areas of enterprise risk, entrepreneurship, innovation, supply chain, and sustainability. The college is fully accredited by AACSB International. Learn more about the NC State Poole College of Management at www.poole.ncsu.edu.

About the NC State University College of Textiles

The NC State University College of Textiles is recognized as the global leader in textile education, research and service. NC State produces more textile graduates per year than any other university in the country, leading the way in textile and fashion design, product development, brand marketing, basic and applied science, and engineering. The College of Textiles’ faculty and alumni foster research and new technologies that span the textile industry. Located on the award-winning Centennial Campus, the textile complex features more than 60 labs and studio spaces that provide opportunities for the development of innovative products and services, contributing to the economic, societal and intellectual prosperity of North Carolina and fueling worldwide economic development. For more information about the NC State College of Textiles, visit textiles.ncsu.edu.

About NC State Centennial Campus

Centennial Campus is NC State University’s nationally recognized, award-winning research campus. Located five minutes from downtown Raleigh, the 1,227-acre campus is home to more than 75 corporate, government and nonprofit partners, along with university colleges, institutes and programs in close proximity to foster innovation and development. The campus also features a championship golf course, 75-acre lake, walking trails, a hotel and conference center, and private and student housing. To learn more about Centennial Campus, visit centennial.ncsu.edu.