Carolon Capital Announces Two New Partnerships

JERSEY, Channel Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carolon Capital Ltd (“Carolon”) today announced partnerships with TB Capital AB (“TB Capital”) in Sweden and Ely Solutions Ltd. (“Ely Solutions”) in the United Kingdom. TB Capital and Ely Solutions will work with Carolon on the distribution of fund products throughout Europe.

Carolon is currently marketing a diverse suite of products that include both UCITS funds and non-UCITS funds. The strategies include US micro-cap, small-cap emerging markets, all-cap emerging markets, mining and natural resources, listed private equity, infrastructure and fixed income mandates.

TB Capital works with asset managers to deliver multi-strategy products to institutional investors throughout Sweden, Norway and Finland. Ely Solutions has expertise in business development for a variety of products in the financial services industry as well as deep experience with fixed income products.

“We are excited to formalize our partnerships with the teams at TB Capital and Ely Solutions. We have previously worked with the principals at both institutions so the relationships are proven,” commented Tim Smith, President of Carolon. “TB Capital and Ely Solutions immediately expand our distribution capabilities across Europe for our existing funds while also allowing us to capitalize on new mandates to further diversify our product offering to institutional clients.”

Further information regarding Carolon, its fund products and other key documents can be found at www.caroloncapital.com.

ABOUT CAROLON CAPITAL

Carolon Capital is a global financial services firm specializing in fund distribution and fund structuring services, as well as strategic marketing and branding solutions. Carolon’s fund distribution capabilities provide asset managers with global expansion opportunities, along with a dedicated UCITS platform. Through its strategic marketing and branding solutions Carolon offers a full suite of services to expand brand awareness and improve deal origination for private equity managers and investment banks. Carolon is registered under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission in the conduct of Funds Service Business. For more information, please visit www.caroloncapital.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, Jersey, Channel Islands or elsewhere. This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to issue, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or to commit to subscribe for, any shares nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract therefor. Carolon does not intend to register any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States.