ThreatConnect Now Integrates with McAfee Enterprise Security Manager Through the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThreatConnect, Inc®, provider of the industry’s only extensible, intelligence-driven security platform, announces that it now integrates with McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (ESM), enabling customers to deploy more robust security solutions and better protect their assets from ever-evolving cyber threats.

As a member of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance, ThreatConnect plays a critical role in the program’s mission to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and to simplify the integration of these products within complex customer environments, bringing greater value and increased protection against the growing threat landscape to joint customers. Through this partnership, ThreatConnect and McAfee address a rising industry need to shorten response times from security events and more easily remediate compromised systems, leading to a simplified Threat Defense Lifecycle.

Adam Vincent, ThreatConnect CEO, commented, “Our partnership with McAfee is important to us. Not only does this integration make ThreatConnect intelligence available in McAfee ESM, but it allows security professionals to build processes to identify the most relevant threats, proactively protect networks, and enable quick response in a measurable way. We look forward to expanding our product partnership with McAfee in the future.”

With ThreatConnect’s integration of McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (ESM), users can aggregate their internal logs and combine them with validated threat intelligence from the ThreatConnect platform. ThreatConnect provides context with the indicators, which enables security teams to easily spot trends and patterns that are out of the ordinary and act on them efficiently.

“We are excited to add ThreatConnect to the select list of technology partners in the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance program,” said D.J. Long, head of McAfee Security Innovation Alliance. “We expect our joint solution to stimulate powerful new workflows for security and compliance, a key goal of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance program.”

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect, Inc., the pioneer in threat intelligence platforms, arms organizations with a powerful defense against cyber threats and the confidence to make strategic business decisions. Built on the industry's only extensible security platform, ThreatConnect provides a suite of products designed to meet the threat intelligence aggregation, analysis, automation, and orchestration needs of security teams at any maturity level. More than 1,600 companies and agencies worldwide use the ThreatConnect platform to integrate their security technologies, teams, and processes with relevant threat intelligence resulting in reduced detection and response time for enhanced asset protection. To register for a free ThreatConnect account or learn more, visit: www.threatconnect.com.

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.