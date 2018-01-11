Gylling Data Management and Iteris Collaborate to Provide ClearAg to Agriculture Researchers

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, and Gylling Data Management, Inc. (GDM), the premier global agriculture research software provider, have entered into an agreement to link ClearAg® weather and environmental content through GDM’s Agriculture Research Management (ARM) software.

Agriculture field and greenhouse scientists from around the world utilize the ARM software to manage all aspects of agriculture research trials throughout the entire research season.

“We continually enhance our software to provide our field and greenhouse researchers with cutting-edge software tools to best handle data and efficiently manage experiments,” said Steven Gylling, CEO of GDM. “In collaboration with Iteris, the integration of ClearAg weather and environmental content into the ARM software will enable our clients to easily record critical information to support research related to all aspects of crop production, protection and growth enhancement, plus a broad range of additional agricultural disciplines. To support this feature, ClearAg is offering a special ARM weather subscription to make this possible for our clients.”

The ARM software is used by thousands of researchers worldwide in nearly 100 countries and by the top 12 global agrochemical companies. ARM is the recognized and respected standard throughout the crop production and protection industry. In addition, researchers at universities, and government and private research farms use ARM to manage and report their data.

“We are excited to work with GDM to provide a valuable subset of ClearAg’s environmental and atmospheric content to agricultural researchers, including researchers at small and mid-sized crop science companies that aren’t existing ClearAg customers,” said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. “GDM has created an industry standard for managing field research data with its ARM software and Iteris looks forward to providing ClearAg’s smart content to ARM users, who will now be able to leverage historical and current weather information and soil data for the effective management and interpretation of field research trials.”

The public debut of ARM version 2018 will be at the National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants meeting in Tucson, Arizona on the week of January 15, 2018. This version was released on January 9 and provides all ARM users with the ability to link ClearAg weather and environmental content to their experiments. ARM users interested in utilizing ClearAg can request more information here.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Gylling Data Management, Inc.

Gylling Data Management, providing software solutions for managing agriculture research experiments since 1982. The ARM software suite is used by thousands of researchers worldwide in nearly 100 countries including the top 12 global agro-chemical companies. ARM is the recognized and respected standard throughout the crop production and protection industry. In addition, over 1000 researchers at universities, government, and private research farms use ARM to manage and report their experiments. Use ARM for all stages of an experiment: to plan and create protocols, to randomize and manage trials, to analyze data and report the results. ARM provides a defined structure to enter information consistently, with Master list dictionaries to standardize vocabulary, and has tools for every step of an experiment. Using ARM improves efficiency, increases accuracy, and promotes better quality of results.

