Yahoo! JAPAN Selects Talend to Enhance Business Operations With Self-Service BI Initiatives

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), the global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, today announced that Yahoo! JAPAN chose Talend Data Fabric to provide its over 100 online services with access to data and business insights that will help further personalize the customer experience and improve service delivery. Using Talend, Yahoo! JAPAN will have a more flexible platform for collecting, cleansing, qualifying, and transforming multiple petabytes of data and empowering employees with a self-service data environment.

Yahoo! JAPAN is one of the most popular online services in the country. The dynamic web portal attracts more than 41 million monthly active user IDs and receives more than 75 billion monthly page views, generating massive volumes of data1. Talend is helping Yahoo! JAPAN unlock the value of this data by standardizing data management and implementing intuitive self-service access.

“We are honored to have been chosen by Yahoo! JAPAN and look forward to partnering with them to unify and scale enterprise-wide access to data so its employees can deliver a higher level of customer service and intimacy,” said Jason Bissell, senior vice president, Asia Pacific, Talend. “Yahoo! JAPAN is a widely recognized web services leader and is representative of the innovative, enterprise customer wins Talend is collecting not only in Asia, but worldwide.”

The Japan market has seen a tremendous increase in the demand for cloud and big data solutions to help drive digital transformation initiatives. According to IDC, in 2016, Japan’s big data software market grew 34.9 percent year-over-year.2 In that same period, Talend Japan doubled its customer pipeline and increased its revenue four-fold.

For more information on Talend and its entire portfolio of enterprise data integration solutions visit www.talend.com or join the conversation about modern data integration at the Talend blog.

Like this story? Tweet this: Yahoo! JAPAN selects @Talend to streamline #BigData management and self-service access.

1 Monthly active user IDs are 41.58 million as of September 2017; monthly total page views are 75.8 billion (average of July - September, 2017).

2 IDC Research, Inc. “Japan Big Data Software Market Shares, 2016: High Growth Continues,” by Shintaro Kusachi, September 2017.

About Yahoo! JAPAN

Yahoo! JAPAN, operated by Yahoo Japan Corporation (Stock market: TSE 1st section, Brand Code: 4689, Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. Founded on January 31, 1996, President and Representative Director: Manabu Miyasaka), is one of Japan's largest Internet information sites offering more than 100 services such as search, news, e-commerce, etc. From mobile devices and PCs, Yahoo! JAPAN generates 75.8 billion page views per month (average of July-September 2017), and 41.58 million active user IDs (as of September 2017).

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) is a next-generation leader in cloud and big data integration software that helps companies turn data into a strategic asset that delivers real-time, organization-wide insight into customers, partners, and operations. Through its open, native, and unified integration platform, Talend delivers the data agility required for companies to meet the constantly evolving demands of modern business. With Talend, companies can easily scale their data infrastructure and rapidly adopt the latest technology innovations in cloud and big data. Talend’s solutions support over 1500 global enterprise customers including Air France, GE, and Lenovo, across a range of industries. Talend has also been recognized as a leader in its field multiple times by leading analyst firms, as well as several industry and data trade publications including InfoWorld and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.