Donut King and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar to Launch in UK

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG), is pleased to announce new Master Franchise Agreements for the United Kingdom in connection with the Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar and Donut King Brands. In total, 250 Crust outlets and 140 Donut King outlets are set to open in the first ten years, with the first to open its doors within the next six to eight months.

Jabbar Mumtaz, who secured the Master Franchise Rights for Donut King and Crust in the UK, said: “I am excited to join the RFG family and am confident that both brands will be well received in the UK. RFG and its Brand Systems have a great reputation, a quality product offering, and fantastic benefits for Partners and I look forward to working with the Company and introducing locals to pizza and donuts like they’ve never experienced.”

RFG Chief Executive – International, Mike Gilbert, said the United Kingdom is an important global market for RFG following the establishment of International Hubs in Australia, USA and the Middle East. “RFG is pleased to be joining forces with such a strong and experienced Master Franchise Partner who is capable of applying sufficient resources, expertise and resolve to ensure the successful entry of these brands into the UK,” he said.

Mr Gilbert explained the model provides the Company and local Partners with the opportunity to forge sustainable relationships to successfully develop RFG’s Brand Systems internationally, whilst drawing on the Group’s more than 30-years’ experience in retail food franchising. International operations represent a key part of the Company’s growth platform and are backed by a dedicated International Division focused on increasing RFG’s footprint of international licensed territories.

“Growing the international penetration of RFG’s Brand Systems within new territories remains a focus for the Group and we’re certain our existing global experience will serve us well as we pioneer the Donut King and Crust brands in the UK, which has long been a target market for RFG,” Mr Gilbert said.

Currently Donut King, which over the past three decades has evolved into Australia’s largest speciality donut and coffee destination and serves over 20 million customers per year, is successfully operating in six international licensed territories; while Crust, the original innovators in the pizza space, has grown to boast more than 200 stores domestically and is also operating in Singapore.

RFG is Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchisor with a network of more than 2,500 outlets across 12 Brand Systems and 83 territories. As well, RFG is an emerging leader in the foodservice, dairy processing and wholesale bakery sectors.

About Retail Food Group Limited:

RFG is a global food and beverage company headquartered in Australia. The Company is owner of the Donut King, Brumby’s Bakery, Michel’s Patisserie, bb’s Café, Esquires, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, It’s A Grind, The Coffee Guy, Café2U, Pizza Capers and Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar Brand Systems, and is a significant wholesale coffee roaster supplying existing Brand Systems and third party accounts under Di Bella Coffee Co. As well, RFG is an emerging leader in foodservice, dairy processing and wholesale bakery pursuits, operating the Hudson Pacific Foodservice, Associated Foodservice, Dairy Country and Bakery Fresh.