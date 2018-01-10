Round Hill Music Announces the Acquisition of Carlin Music

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Round Hill Music has acquired Carlin Music, one of the largest of a few remaining independent music publishers in the world.

Carlin Music, comprised of Carlin America, Carlin U.K. and E.B Marks Music, has a vast catalog of more than 100,000 songs including pop and rock classics “Are You Lonesome Tonight”, “Fever”, “Happy Together”, “I Got You (I Feel Good)”, “The Twist”, “La Bamba”, “Chantilly Lace”, “Under the Boardwalk”, “What A Wonderful World”, “Splish Splash”, “Lollipop”, “Total Eclipse of The Heart”, “Paradise By the Dashboard Light”, “Owner of A Lonely Heart”, “Hard To Handle”, “Video Killed The Radio Star”, “She Blinded Me With Science”, “Somebody That I Used To Know” among many others. Carlin also owns rights to Christmas classics such as “Santa Baby”, “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”, as well as important Broadway and classical music such as the scores to Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Company, Follies, Godspell and the compositions of classical composers William Bolcom and Norman Dello Joio.

Carlin Music has been owned and operated by the Bienstock family for over fifty years. Founded in 1966 by music industry icon Freddy Bienstock, who began his career in 1942 as the “counter boy” in the trade department of Chappell Music (now Warner/Chappell Music), Carlin expanded its catalog over time through various acquisitions including Belinda Music, TM Music/Faithful Virtue Music (which published the songs of Bobby Darin, Tim Hardin and John Sebastian), the music publishing interests of the New York Times (the preeminent publisher of Broadway musicals of its era) Edward B. Marks Music Co. (publishers of Billie Holiday, Ernesto Lecuona, and Jim Steinman) and many others. Over his remarkable career, Freddy Bienstock developed relationships with many influential songwriters and artists including Lieber and Stoller, and Elvis Presley. Freddy Bienstock passed away in 2009 and since then Carlin has been run by his daughter Caroline Bienstock.

Due to the iconic and diverse nature of its song portfolio, Carlin is widely considered one of the highest quality independently owned music publishing catalogs in existence.

“Every now and again you get the chance to acquire something very special. In this case, it is Carlin Music. It was built over many years by Freddy Bienstock, a legend in the business, and we at Round Hill are very proud to take over this remarkable catalog representing decades of hit songs, and continue the wonderful job done by his daughter Caroline and her brother Robert,” said Richard Rowe, Vice Chairman of Round Hill Music.

"Although the sale of the Carlin group of companies ends my family's involvement with the iconic songs I grew up with, I am confident that Round Hill Music is the best possible new steward of our catalogue,” said Caroline Bienstock of Carlin Music. “I firmly believe that they appreciate the special quality of our collection of music every bit as much as we do, and I look forward to seeing our writers thrive under their management. I cannot imagine a better fit, and I'm excited for the future.”

“What the Bienstock family has built is quite frankly one of the most important and unique music publishing catalogs in the history of the business. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with this catalog in previous career roles and now as the President of Round Hill Music, I could not be more proud to help steer the continuing legacy of these great copyrights,” said Neil Gillis, President of Round Hill Music added.

Round Hill CEO Joshua Gruss added, “Caroline Bienstock has a very deep understanding of this business, and has done a phenomenal job helping to create what Carlin is today. I am honored she and the Bienstock family have entrusted Round Hill with their family business. Because of our focus on super high-quality copyrights, and our ability to service them with lots of personal attention - something these amazing copyrights deserve - Carlin and Round Hill are a great fit.”

Michael Selverne and Gunster acted as legal advisors to Round Hill.

About Round Hill Music

Founded by Joshua Gruss along with Richard Rowe and Neil Gillis, Round Hill Music is one of the largest independent music rights company in the world. Through its various divisions, Zync Powered By Round Hill, Big Loud Bucks Royalty Administration, Round Hill Nashville, Round Hill Records, and its Bosshouse Music Library, Round Hill provides a full administrative platform for songwriters and artists that delivers everything from sync licensing, song placements, music production, label services and transparent, accurate global royalty processing and accounting.

Round Hill boasts an extensive catalog of music recorded and performed by The Beatles, Eddie Holland, Neil Sedaka, The Rolling Stones, The Offspring, Bruno Mars, Cee Lo Green, Frank Sinatra, James Brown, Bon Jovi, Steve Perry, Louis Armstrong, Tina Turner, Ella Fitzgerald, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, N Sync, Mötley Crüe, Eric Carmen, Percy Sledge, Warrant, Bush and Katy Perry and many others. Some of Round Hill’s current artists, writers and producers include American Authors, Eric Krasno, Morgan Taylor Reid, Cobi, Jeffery David, The London Souls, Gramatik, Royal Teeth, Civil Twilight, The Griswolds, Lettuce and Odessa.

Beyond Round Hill’s extensive catalog, Round Hill is also one of the top publishers in current music. Round Hill was ranked as one of Billboard’s Top 10 Publishers in Q1 2017 for U.S. radio market share, and 7 other quarters within the last three years, as well as Billboard’s #5 Top publisher for the years 2015 and 2016 for country music market share.

Round Hill Nashville claims current hit songwriters such as Dallas Davidson, Jimmy Robbins, Wade Kirby and Danny Myrick on its current roster along with Craig Wiseman, Rodney Clawson, Sarah Buxton, the Warren Brothers, Matt Dragstrem and Chris Tompkins in partnership with Big Loud Shirt.

Round Hill has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and London.

Round Hill’s catalog includes hit songs such as, “All of Me,” “She Loves You”, “I Saw Her Standing There”, “Stop! In the Name of Love”, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”, “Video Killed The Radio Star”, “When a Man Loves a Woman”, “Cherry Pie”, “Collide”, “Land of A Thousand Dances”, “All By Myself” and many more.