Segall Bryant & Hamill to Acquire Denver Investments

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, an independent investment management firm based in Chicago, Illinois, with approximately $12.4 billion in assets under management, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Denver Investments. Denver Investments is a highly regarded independent, employee-owned investment firm based in Denver, Colorado, with approximately $7.3 billion in assets under management. The combined entity will be named Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC (“SBH”).

“This acquisition represents an opportunity to bring together two culturally aligned organizations with complementary investment capabilities. The union will allow us to deepen our investment talent and broaden our investment offerings, geographical presence, client service, and distribution capabilities,” said Philip L. Hildebrandt, SBH’s chief executive officer.

Both firms have strong institutional and wealth management businesses, in addition to well-established mutual fund platforms. It is expected that the Westcore Funds—which are advised by Denver Investments—will become part of the SBH mutual fund family, subject to proxy approval.

“Segall Bryant & Hamill places the same importance as we do on striving to deliver consistently attractive investment returns and establishing lasting client relationships through a strong service model,” said Derek Anguilm, portfolio manager and partner of Denver Investments. “We are excited about the opportunities presented by our combined talents and shared beliefs.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor to Denver Investments. Goodwin Proctor is acting as legal counsel to Segall Bryant & Hamill. Morgan Lewis is acting as legal counsel to Denver Investments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill is an independent firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and had approximately $12.4 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017. The firm offers domestic equity and fixed income strategies, international equity, and alternative strategies for institutional and wealth management clients. For more information, please visit www.sbhic.com.

About Denver Investments

Denver Investments is an independent, employee-owned firm located in Denver, Colorado. Since 1958, proprietary fundamental research has been the cornerstone of the firm’s investment approach. Denver Investments had approximately $7.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017. The firm offers domestic equity and fixed income strategies and global and international equity strategies for institutional and wealth management clients. The Westcore Funds is a diverse family of mutual funds managed by Denver Investments. For more information, please visit www.denvest.com and www.westcore.com.

