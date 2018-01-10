RIEBSL, RIEGÎM and EDF EN Canada Announce the Commissioning of the Nicolas-Riou Wind Project

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDF EN Canada Inc., a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles, Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie du Bas-Saint-Laurent (RIEBSL), and Régie intermunicipale de l'énergie Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine (RIEGÎM), are pleased to announce the commissioning of the Nicolas-Riou wind project. This 224.25 megawatt (MW) project comprises 65 turbines of 3.45 MW supplied by Vestas. Nicolas-Riou is 50-percent owned by EDF EN Canada, 33-percent by RIEBSL and 17-percent by RIEGÎM.

Located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on the private and public lands of TNO Boisbouscache and the municipalities of Sainte-Françoise, Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux, Saint-Médard (RCM Basques) and Saint-Eugene-de-Ladrière (RCM of Rimouski-Neigette) Nicolas-Riou Wind Project represents an investment of more than CAD $500 million. Construction commenced in June 2016 employing over 400 workers during its peak.

In addition to the profits distributed to the municipal shareholders, an annual contribution of over CAD $1.1 million will be provided to the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie regions, particularly to the Basques and Rimouski-Neigette RCMs throughout the 25-year contract with Hydro-Québec.

“The Nicolas-Riou Wind Project mobilized all regional county municipalities (RCM) in Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, as well as the Maliseet of Viger First Nation, who invested together with their respective municipalities and EDF EN Canada for the capital expenditures. This exceptional partnership is coupled with a desire to boost regional economic development by capitalizing on the local wind resource,” said Cory Basil, Vice President, Development for EDF EN Canada. “We are very excited to have formed a strong partnership with RIEBSL and RIEGÎM. This project is the result of a partnership that pairs the experience and expertise of EDF EN Canada with the understanding of local expectations brought by our public partners.”

According to Michel Lagacé, president of RIEBSL, “Pride is the word that sums up the last nine years of the local authority’s commitment to build Canada’s largest equally owned community project. Nicolas-Riou represents a great public-private achievement resulted from the addition of the partners’ skills. Thank you to the development and construction teams of EDF EN Canada for the hard work! We look forward to many years of continued collaboration and success.”

Simon Deschênes, president of RIEGÎM, said, “The RCMs of Gaspésie are very pleased with the commissioning of the Nicolas-Riou Community Wind Project, and we want to highlight the excellent collaboration of all our partners who made possible this ambitious and very stunning project.”

On December 22, 2017, a $340 million, non-recourse, full term project financing was arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank Financial Markets, as co-lead arranger and sole book runner, and Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, as co-lead arranger.

Nicolas-Riou is one of eight wind projects awarded to EDF EN Canada through Hydro-Québec Distribution’s call for tenders in 2008, 2010 and 2013. It also represents the fifth project held in partnership with one or more RCM; the other four being La Mitis (24.6 MW), Le Granit (24.6 MW), Lac Alfred (300 MW) and Rivière-du-Moulin (350 MW). Since 2008, EDF EN Canada has placed in service 1,600 MW of wind and solar projects in Canada.

ABOUT EDF EN CANADA INC.:

EDF EN Canada, a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles, is a market leader in renewable energy, with more than 1,600 MW of wind and solar power facilities in service or under development. Headquartered in Toronto and Montreal, EDF EN Canada employs an integrated approach to project development covering all aspects from conception to commissioning through to generation and long-term operations. The subsidiary offers financial strength, technological innovation and an emphasis on service. EDF EN Canada draws on the market expertise of EDF Renewable Energy, EDF Energies Nouvelles’ U.S. subsidiary. EDF Energies Nouvelles is 100% owned by the EDF Group. www.edf-energies-nouvelles.com www.edf-en.ca

ABOUT RÉGIE INTERMUNICIPALE DE L’ÉNERGIE GASPÉSIE–ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE (RIEGÎM):

Established in 2009, the Régie intermunicipale de l’Énergie Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine is comprised of the five Regional County Municipalities (RCM) of this administrative region and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine conglomeration.

ABOUT RÉGIE INTERMUNICIPALE DE L’ÉNERGIE DU BAS-SAINT-LAURENT (RIEBSL):

Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie du Bas-Saint-Laurent (RIEBSL), formerly named Énergie Éolienne Bas-Saint-Laurent, was created in June 2014 in relations with Hydro-Québec’s 2013 call for tenders (A/O 2013-01) by the eight Regional County Municipalities (RCM) of the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and the Viger Maliseet First Nation. In July 2014, the two companies joined to create the Alliance Éolienne de l’Est to jointly invest, under 50 percent partnerships, in wind projects in both regions, with private companies.