SmartRG® Joins prpl Foundation in Support of Open-Source Development in the Connected Device Industry

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRG Inc., a leading provider of carrier-grade, open source-based connected home platforms and cloud services, announced today its membership to the prpl Foundation. prpl, the open-source, community-driven, non-profit foundation shaping the next-generation of connected devices, has been steadily gaining members to collectively steer the future of residential broadband.

"We applaud the leadership that prpl has taken in driving open-source development in our industry,” stated Jeff McInnis, CEO of SmartRG. “SmartRG is committed to contributing our expertise in broadband and IoT to develop solutions in an open and collaborative environment that will accelerate the growth of our industry by establishing common platforms, architectures and standards.”

“This is an exciting time for our industry and particularly the prpl Foundation," said Art Swift, president of the prpl Foundation. "Having an innovative and forward-thinking company, such as SmartRG, join us sends a strong signal to the industry that we are on the right track. We look forward to working with SmartRG and its team to advance our mission."

SmartRG will collaborate with prpl, leveraging the benefits of SmartOS, SmartRG’s OpenWrt-based network operating system that is silicon-independent and enables an elegant transition to SDN/NFV architectures. SmartOS offers a suite of applications to enhance Service Providers’ ability to manage, monitor, and monetize their broadband service offerings, such as embedded Video Stream Analysis, AI-enabled WiFi Diagnostics and Home Analytics. The SmartOS platform also enables the easy integration of new applications, including 3rd-party apps.

“Through our collaboration, Service Providers and consumers will enjoy greater security and interoperability in broadband services while leveraging carrier-grade features on a wide array of IoT platforms,” said Adam Fox, SmartRG’s Director of SmartOS Development.

About prpl Foundation

prpl (pronounced “Purple”) is a community driven, non-profit organization with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society of the future. prpl represents leaders in the technology industry investing in innovation in efficiency, portability and compatibility for the good of a broad community of developers, businesses and consumers. For more information about the prpl Foundation, please visit: http://prpl.works.

About SmartRG®

SmartRG offers the best whole-home WiFi service delivery platform in its class. Its innovative technology and elegant designs help broadband operators migrate, manage and monetize the increasingly connected home experience while exceeding subscriber expectations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., SmartRG supports millions of customer premise equipment (CPE) devices and hundreds of TR-069 ACS (Auto Configuration Server) deployments globally. For more information, visit smartrg.com.