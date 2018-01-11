Ferring and the Chinese Academy of Sciences collaborate to advance research in reproductive medicine

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) today announced a long-term collaboration to advance basic and translational research in reproductive medicine through the development of novel product candidates and therapeutic strategies.

As part of the agreement, a new jointly funded laboratory will be created within the CAS research facility in Beijing, China. Known as the ‘Ferring Institute of Reproductive Medicine’, the facility will bring together researchers from both Ferring and CAS to find solutions to address global challenges in fertility and high rates of obstetric complications.

“Across the world, too many couples still face considerable challenges when trying to become families,” said Per Falk, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “This collaboration forms the next phase in our ongoing efforts to advance knowledge and care in reproductive medicine and women’s health. Working together we hope to gain a deeper understanding of fertility and implantation and discover new solutions that could transform the way in which reproductive medicine is managed in the future.”

“Our collaboration with Ferring will expand our research base into the translational space and together we will rapidly expand our tool set to look at truly transformational ideas in reproductive medicine,” said Prof Hongmei Wang, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Stem Cell and Reproductive Biology at the Institute of Stem Cell and Regeneration, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

For CAS, the collaboration will provide additional expertise and funding to support their world-class stem cell research and regenerative medicine programme, a core element of their Innovation 2030: Building Tomorrow initiative. For Ferring, the collaboration will help to identify new therapeutic concepts and targets that will enable the discovery of novel drug candidates that may be further developed to address unmet needs in reproductive medicine and women’s health.

“CAS is already recognised as a leading life science institute for our early basic research in reproductive biology, which covers most aspects of female and male infertility and obstetric complications,” said Prof Qi Zhou, Director of the Institute of Stem Cell and Regeneration and the Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. “We welcome this collaboration which will help us to reach our Innovation 2030 goal and improve reproductive health both in China and worldwide.”

Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. A leader in reproductive medicine and women’s health, Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company’s research and development investment goes towards finding innovative treatments to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. The company also identifies, develops and markets innovative products in the areas of urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries. For further information on Ferring or its products, visit www.ferring.com.

About the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS):

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) is the largest national research organisation in China focused on exploring and harnessing technology and the natural sciences for the benefit of China and the world. CAS comprises 104 research institutes, containing in excess of 300 national and CAS key labs and engineering centres, 12 branch academies, three universities and 11 supporting organisations in 23 provincial-level areas across the country. With over 68,000 researchers, CAS brings together scientists and engineers from China and around the world to conduct research in most areas of breakthrough science and technology.