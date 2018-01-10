Sinclair Broadcast Group and Imagine Communications Collaborate on Next-Gen Monetization Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (“SBG”) (Nasdaq: SBGI) and Imagine Communications are working to accelerate the development of a new, next-generation advertising management software platform designed to provide broadcasters with the ability to effectively exploit the potential of the new monetization opportunities of ATSC 3.0 digital television technology.

The agreement allows SBG to play a critical role in the development of Imagine’s next-generation business process systems for traffic, ad sales and data analytics that allow for unit- and impression-based buys. SBG will provide oversight in the product development process through its unique business insights, technical and business requirements and industry expertise to help ensure the platform will effectively address the capabilities of new advanced advertising models. In addition, SBG has committed to a rollout of beta testing for both ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 models, helping to ensure that innovative solutions are applied to the new platform that accommodate the overall broadcast industry. Both companies anticipate this collaboration will help to accelerate the adoption of ATSC 3.0 by giving broadcasters the advertising management tools that enable them to fully realize the sales opportunities afforded by a multiservice delivery model.

The service delivery enhancements of ATSC 3.0, which include an IP-based backchannel, accompanied by the sophisticated monetization capabilities enabled through the Imagine-SBG collaboration, will help to boost the competitive standing and creativity of local broadcast groups, while offering viewers a highly personalized and interactive content experience.

Imagine Communications’ xG™ platform is a modular, next-generation advertising management solution that is designed to enable broadcasters and other media companies to maximize the value of commercial airtime and optimize the efficiency of their business to sell either by traditional unit-based models or impression-based models that can be effective across all delivery platforms, including linear, nonlinear, on-demand and mobile. Imagine’s open, cloud-capable software platform provides a broad set of functionalities, including inventory and yield optimization, inventory management and back-end business processing, as well as predictive analytics and reporting. The xG platform is designed to work across all types of media advertising and distribution.

“ATSC 3.0 provides broadcasters with a rich palette of IP-based service offerings that enhance and complement our over-the-air capabilities,” said Del Parks, CTO of SBG. “Our development partnership with Imagine will ensure that we maximize the monetization opportunities these new capabilities that an IP delivery model offers by utilizing business systems that provide precise targeting and geographical positioning across all distribution and consumption models.”

“SBG is a major champion of broadcast innovation — across technology and business processes,” said Sarah Foss, Chief Product Officer of Advertising Management Solutions at Imagine Communications. “This agreement provides both Sinclair and Imagine with a unique opportunity to bring the capabilities of our ad management solutions, including zone-based targeting and dynamic ad insertion, that have gained market leadership among MVPDs to the broadcast realm. It’s a win-win for both companies — and, ultimately, the North American broadcast market.”

For more information, please visit www.imaginecommunications.com.

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications empowers the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation. Broadcasters, networks, video service providers and enterprises around the world rely on our optimized, futureproof, multiscreen video and revenue enablement solutions every day to support their mission-critical operations. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse our products, and our software solutions drive close to a third of global ad revenue. Through continuous innovation we are delivering the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the industry. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition (before any related divestitures), the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 233 television stations in 108 markets. The Company has multiple emerging networks as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and a producer of live sports content. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.