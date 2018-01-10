SentreHEART Announces Participation at International AF Symposium 2018

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentreHEART, Inc., the manufacturer of the LARIAT® Suture Delivery Device (LARIAT) will be participating in the 23rd Annual International AF Symposium being held in Orlando, FL, January 11- 13, 2018.

The symposium’s agenda will include several sessions dedicated to exploring device-based options for Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) closure in patients diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib). Physician thought leaders in this ﬁeld will be relating their experience and presenting data, which will include transpericardial LAA closure with the LARIAT in multiple AFib patient populations.

Studies have demonstrated the LARIAT not only closes the LAA mechanically1 but may also isolate electrical activity within the LAA2. With a commitment to clinical evidence development, SentreHEART is presently sponsoring the FDA-approved, prospective, multi-center, randomized controlled Trial known as the aMAZE Trial. The Trial, in it’s unique superiority design, targets the most challenging AFib population of persistent and long-persistent AFib patients, is intended to demonstrate a LARIAT procedure for LAA closure combined with subsequent PVI ablation will lead to a reduced incidence of recurrent AFib compared to PVI alone; with a high safety proﬁle.

Having a non-implant option that may both electrically and mechanically isolate the LAA is a potentially important addition to the treatment armamentarium for clinicians treating patients with persistent or longstanding persistent Aﬁb. The LARIAT has the potential to eliminate the LAA as a source of AFib and nidus for thrombus.

Attendees of the AF Symposium who are interested in learning more about the aMAZE Trial may visit SentreHEART’s aMAZE Trial booth #307 in the Exhibit Hall during the meeting.

Product Theatre Presentation – A distinguished panel of Electrophysiology experts, chaired by David Wilber, MD, FAHA, FHRS (Loyola Medicine), will present contemporary evidence and further discuss the emerging role of the Left Atrial Appendage in the management of AFib on Friday, January 12th - 12:40 PM – 1:55 PM. Additional faculty include Luigi DiBiase, MD, PhD, FHRS (Montefiore Enstein NY), Suneet Mittal, MD, FACC, FHRS (Valley Hospital NJ, NY) and Abdi Rasekh, MD, FACC (Baylor St. Luke’s TX), Randall J. Lee, MD, PhD (UCSF, CA).

ABOUT THE LARIAT SUTURE DELIVERY DEVICE

The LARIAT Suture Delivery Device is indicated for suture placement and knot tying in surgical procedures where soft tissues are being approximated and/or ligated with a pre-tied polyester suture. SentreHEART received FDA 510(k) clearances for the LARIAT in 2006, 2009 and 2014. The LARIAT device is also CE Marked in Europe.

ABOUT SENTREHEART

SentreHEART is a privately owned medical device company based in Redwood City, CA. Founded in 2005, SentreHEART has developed technology for remote delivery of suture for closure of anatomic structures.

aMAZE is an FDA-approved Trial – U.S. FDA IDE# G150107

Clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT02513797

1 Bartus K, et al. Percutaneous Left Atrial Appendage Suture Ligation Using the LARIAT Device in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation. J Am Coll Cardiol 2013 Jul 9;62(2):108-18

2 Han FT, et al. The Effects of LAA Ligation on Electrical Activity. Heart Rhythm. 2014 May; 11(5):864-70