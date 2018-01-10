Green Charge and Hawaiian Electric Work to Bring Advanced Grid Services to University of Hawaii

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Charge, an ENGIE company, today announced a demonstration project with Hawaiian Electric Company to bring distributed energy storage services to the University of Hawaii medical campus near downtown Honolulu.

GridSynergy™ systems have been installed at University of Hawaii Cancer Center and the John A. Burns School of Medicine. The demonstration project will test the storage systems’ capability to reduce peak demand charges for the university and while helping the utility maintain reliable service for all customers by providing services to control and regulate the grid.

“This demonstration project is a case study for the use of customer resources to deliver grid service as a part of our integrated demand response portfolio,” said Rich Barone, Hawaiian Electric manager of demand response. “Historically in Hawaii, behind the meter energy storage has not participated in regulated markets, but this project will allow Hawaiian Electric to test the grid services contribution in a cost-effective and scalable way.”

“Energy Storage powered by GridSynergy allows Hawaiian Electric to become more agile, diversified, and decentralized while lowering costs,” said Mark Triplett, COO at Green Charge. “The unique capabilities of GridSynergy allow the utility to view and control a fleet of distributed energy resources as a ‘virtual power plant’ and leverage those resources to augment its traditional frequency regulation fleet.”

Green Charge was named the number one energy storage company by Navigant Research. In addition to commercial projects, the company develops turnkey grid-scale energy storage. Green Charge energy storage systems are monitored, optimized, and controlled through its proprietary software platform. The system includes storage, a customized indoor/outdoor lithium-ion-based battery storage unit, and software providing visibility and analytics to enable customers to optimize energy use and savings.

About Green Charge:

Green Charge has been designing and deploying commercial energy storage since 2009, with systems installed throughout the United States. As part of ENGIE, the largest independent power producer in the world, Green Charge’s mission is to use energy storage to power the world efficiently and sustainably. Our team consists of top energy storage industry experts who provide performance-based solutions to optimize the value of energy for our customers. Our ecosystem of solar, EV charging, and energy efficiency experts allows our customers to combine energy storage and renewables easily and economically. Visit http://www.greencharge.net for more information.

About Hawaiian Electric, Inc.:

Since 1891, Hawaiian Electric Company has powered the islands' development from a Hawaiian kingdom to a modern American state. Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries, Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light, serve the islands of Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Hawaii, home to 95 percent of Hawaii’s people. In a changing world, the Hawaiian Electric Companies are leading in adding renewable energy and developing energy solutions for customers to achieve a clean energy future for Hawaii.