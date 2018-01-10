PIQS announces the World’s First AR Game using Virtual Touch Projector

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Most of us love games and love interacting games with the Reality. By combining our Virtual Touch Projector, we have developed the World’s First AR game to change your perception.

The main technology behind is using our patented sensors to detect the REAL-LIFE objects which will alter your game character’s motion & direction. Additionally, the in-depth know-how on hardware and software are our Key successful factors.

The game look simple, but it has comprised years of our R&D efforts. The 1st game is “Roll’N Home”, by putting some REAL designated objects to alter the path Piggy goes home.

Games are one of the initial application and there is so much potential for developing other useful or fun applications with our Virtual Touch Projector.

The PIQS Virtual Touch Projects is not just an ordinary projector, it’s a tech-lover’s dream for so many reasons. Its US patented Auto-Focus & Virtual Touch Controller differentiate ourselves from other competitors.

Featuring breakthrough technologies in a sleek, stylish modern design, get the gadget-lover the world’s first patented virtual touch remote. Allowing users to interact with the screen from 10-20 feet away, avoid the common touch screen issues where your body blocks the view and casts an annoying shadow on the screen.

Other Features

Wireless Streaming – Use your phone or tablet to control what’s on your screen.

– Use your phone or tablet to control what’s on your screen. Big Screen – With PIQS you just might feel like you’re in a movie theater because you can watch a movie or play a game on up to 100-foot screen with perfect clarity!

– With PIQS you just might feel like you’re in a movie theater because you can watch a movie or play a game on up to 100-foot screen with perfect clarity! Portable – PIQS’ small size means you take it anywhere and watch movies, play games, do work anywhere.

– PIQS’ small size means you take it anywhere and watch movies, play games, do work anywhere. Great for Gamers – Connects to PS4/game console to play all your favorite games on a giant screen. Thanks to its long battery life, you can play for up to 3 hours.

About Butterfly Technology:

PIQS Virtual Touch Projector comes to you courtesy Butterfly Technology (Shenzhen) Limited, a respected world leader in innovative technology. Butterfly was one of the earliest companies in the world to develop the micro-optical engine, and has been a technology leader in projection display industry since its inception.