Platinum Dermatology Partners Welcomes Dermatology Consultants of Frisco / Precision Dermatology

Platinum Dermatology Partners ("Platinum") announced today that Dermatology Consultants of Frisco / Precision Dermatology ("DCF") has joined its network, further enhancing Platinum's presence across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Platinum is a dermatology-focused physician services organization with a rapidly growing network of top-ranked dermatology practices in Texas. DCF represents a meaningful addition to Platinum’s presence within Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex (“DFW”), further demonstrating Platinum’s dedication to building regional density.

DCF expands the Platinum footprint further north into Frisco, Carrollton and Denton, Texas—three of the fastest growing cities in Dallas/Fort Worth, which is the second fastest growing metroplex in the United States. Founded, owned, and operated by Eric Weisberg, MD, DCF has a team of four providers who specialize in medical, surgical, cosmetic, and pediatric dermatologic care. In addition to Dr. Weisberg, Platinum is proud to welcome these esteemed providers to its network: Drs. Chris Hixon and Jeaneen Chappell; and PA-C Antonis “Tony” Markou.

“My team and I are honored and excited to join Platinum Dermatology Partners,” says Dr. Weisberg. “We pride ourselves on the quality care we provide to our patients every day, and in being good stewards of the communities where we live and work. We have been watching the caliber of physicians partnering with Platinum and they are the ones we want to affiliate with. In addition, Platinum’s model offers a physician-driven approach that we find attractive. It enables us to maintain our brand and autonomy, while allowing us to tap into the network and business resources available through a strategic business partner. I believe Platinum’s model will continue developing as the preferred option of top-ranked dermatologists.”

“Platinum’s growth has been astounding,” says Angela Bowers, MD, Southlake Dermatology, a dermatologist in the Platinum network and a member of the Platinum Clinical Advisory Board. “My partners and I continue to be encouraged by the excellent additions to the Platinum network. We are very proud to be affiliated with such quality physicians.”

