Construction Firm Pankow Builders Selects Promapp’s BPM Software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California-based construction company Pankow Builders (Pankow) is the latest organization to announce plans to deploy Promapp’s cloud-based business process management (BPM) software.

A pioneer in design-build and integrated project delivery, Pankow will use Promapp’s BPM tool to standardize and streamline business processes in its three offices (Oakland, San Francisco, and Pasadena), and across jobsite locations.

Promapp enables Pankow to create company-wide accountability in using these processes. “Eighty percent of our company are spread across different regions and jobsites,” explains Margarett Buschkamp, Senior Enterprise Business Process Manager at Pankow. “As a result, we need a BPM platform that provides a comprehensive view of processes by role, enabling us to fully integrate our different departments around common processes, while simultaneously ensuring that everyone in the organization knows their value and expected contribution. Promapp’s BPM software does exactly that.”

Pankow reviewed several different BPM tools before deciding on Promapp. “Other companies offered interactive manuals, but lacked visual organization,” says Buschkamp. “Pankow’s culture embraces a lean philosophy and prides itself on fostering a supportive and engaged team environment. Promapp readily adapts our processes to a new generation of employees who expect to be able to access information quickly, easily, and intuitively.”

Promapp’s software, which Pankow expects to be in use by early February 2018, will prove to be particularly helpful as the company continues its expansion. Pankow currently has 250 employees, but expects that number to grow to more than 300 in the next six months as it begins a number of new projects throughout California.

“Promapp aligns with our company vision to see the possibilities, engage the power in people, and deliver value in everything we do," Buschkamp concludes.

Promapp was recently recognized as one of five Hot Vendors in Business Process Management 2017 in a report prepared by Aragon Research. The report, which highlights providers with interesting, cutting-edge products, services, and technology, notes, “Promapp’s secret sauce is its ability to be easy enough for beginners and business teams to be successful pretty quickly. The collaborative nature is a key feature, along with the ability to manage change and process variants.”

About Pankow

Since 1963, Pankow has benefited clients through creative problem-solving, engineering expertise, and construction innovation. Pioneer of design-build and integrated project delivery, Pankow provides design-build, design-assist, general contracting, and tenant improvement services. Pankow specializes in complex projects and work in occupied facilities on a diverse range of markets and building types. The company adds value to project teams with their expertise in design management, sustainable design and construction, virtual design and construction, and lean construction practices. Pankow has over half a century of continuous presence in the Los Angeles and Bay Area regions. Notable projects include the Metropolis High-Rise Tower in downtown LA, the CPMC Van Ness Medical Office Building, and the Splunk Headquarters in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.pankow.com

About Promapp

Established in 2002, Promapp works with hundreds of organizations worldwide to foster a thriving business improvement and process management culture.

Promapp’s cloud-based business process management (BPM) software makes it easy to create, navigate, share, and change business processes, enabling continuous improvement, quality assurance, risk management, and business continuity. Providing an intuitive online process repository, an integrated process mapping tool, and a process improvement toolset, Promapp’s proprietary software supports the development of smarter and safer ways to work, while encouraging sharing of information by operational teams rather than limiting it to process analysts and technical specialists.

Promapp’s wide range of public and private sector customers includes: ConnectWise, MorganFranklin Consulting, JE Dunn, Coca-Cola Amatil, Michigan State University, Builders Design, GCM, Air New Zealand, Toyota, Ricoh, McDonald's, Audi Australia, and the Department of Justice, Victoria.

The company is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with offices in USA (San Francisco, CA), UK (London) and Australia (Sydney and Melbourne). www.promapp.com