Airtel and RGK Mobile Launch Direct Carrier Billing Partnership

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RGK Mobile, a forward-thinking global provider of digital content subscription services and mobile payment aggregation, today named Airtel a partner in its direct billing services in India.

Airtel’s subscribers can now purchase RGK’s content services in a fully-secure process with just one click—with no forms to fill out or credit information to submit. Subscription requests go directly to the operator’s billing system, leveraging pre-populated subscriber data. This faster and easier process results in significantly higher subscriber conversion.

Through partnerships with content providers and by creating its own exclusive services, RGK Mobile delivers a diverse range of content—from music and video to games and sports, dating and health, fitness and more, all pre-approved and licensed for individual markets. RGK Mobile offers premium services that free the mobile operator from the burden of generating and managing mobile content, including technical integration, local content licensing, and traffic acquisition.

“We’re excited about our expansion into the major international market that India represents, and even more so to be partnering with a dynamic company like Airtel,” RGK Mobile CEO Roman Taranov says. “Airtel is more than Southeast Asia’s leading telecommunications company—it’s a real force in a vibrant country. We’re very pleased to be part of Airtel’s initiatives for advancing mobile technology by growing the nation’s telecom infrastructure.”

About RGK Mobile

RGK Mobile was founded by forward-thinking experts in m-commerce, mobile marketing, and e-payment, inspired by their unique insight into the workings of mobile content subscription services. Identifying acute gaps in the subscription process, they created an all-in-one solution that closes the gaps and shortens the mobile content subscription cycle, helping mobile operators and content providers maximize the revenue-generating power of mobile content service subscription. Along with innovative technology and a continually growing range of content offerings, RGK Mobile’s full chain of services includes unmatched customer care, with multilingual support teams available 24/7 at call centers worldwide. RGK Mobile is headquartered in Barcelona, with 200 employees staffing offices in nine countries around the world. For more information visit https://rgkmobile.com.