ProtoKinetix Has Entered into a Research Agreement with The University of British Columbia to Test the Effect of its AAGP™ on Monoclonal Antibody Production and Bone Marrow Recovery

MARIETTA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB:PKTX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a research agreement with The University of British Columbia (UBC), under the direction of principal investigator Dr. Kelly McNagny, Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Medical Genetics.

This research agreement is to test and determine the effect of AAGP™ on monoclonal antibody production and bone marrow recovery.

The University of British Columbia’s Antibody Lab will test whether AAGP™ enhances the production of monoclonal antibodies from cell lines, an important manufacturing issue for current immunotherapies. UBC will also test whether AAGP™ enhances the survival/efficacy of engraftment of hematopoietic stem cells, a technical hurdle in cell based therapies for bone marrow transplantation and cancer therapy.

The goal will be to determine whether AAGP™ enhances the ex vivo survival and maintenance of multipotent potential in a way that could be used to enhance bone marrow transplantation. “If AAGP™ could enhance survival or, better still, aid in the expansion of stem cells in vitro, this would be of enormous clinical benefit,” said Dr. Kelly McNagny, Professor of Medical Genetics, UBC.

The goal of a bone marrow transplant is to cure many diseases and types of cancer. When the doses of chemotherapy or radiation needed to cure a cancer are so high that a person’s bone marrow stem cells will be permanently damaged or destroyed by the treatment, a bone marrow transplant may be needed. Bone marrow transplants may also be needed if the bone marrow has been destroyed by a disease.

A bone marrow transplant can be used to:

Replace diseased, non-functioning bone marrow with healthy functioning bone marrow (for conditions such as leukemia, aplastic anemia, and sickle cell anemia).

Regenerate a new immune system that will fight existing or residual leukemia or other cancers not killed by the chemotherapy or radiation used in the transplant.

Replace the bone marrow and restore its normal function after high doses of chemotherapy and/or radiation are given to treat a malignancy. This process is often called rescue (for diseases such as lymphoma and neuroblastoma).

(for diseases such as lymphoma and neuroblastoma). Replace bone marrow with genetically healthy functioning bone marrow to prevent further damage from a genetic disease process (such as Hurler's syndrome, adrenoleukodystrophy or severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID)).

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP™) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

