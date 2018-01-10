Molex Automotive Power Delivery Modules Leverage Innovative Microchip Technology Devices

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molex and Microchip Technology Inc. are collaborating on the development of integrated USB Media Modules and USB Power Delivery Solutions for automotive infotainment systems. Molex will highlight these advanced applications for connected vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show, Jan 9-12, 2018, Las Vegas, Nevada USA.

“Many of today’s vehicles are equipped with multiple power chargers and ports to keep pace with the extraordinary demand for mobile connectivity,” said Dave Atkinson, director of business development, connected mobility solutions, Molex. “Our integrated automotive solutions give customers the design flexibility to streamline and customize infotainment and USB power delivery across multiple vehicle profiles.”

The Molex CES 2018 booth will showcase demonstrations of USB Media Modules and Power Delivery Solutions. In one cutting-edge demonstration, a full complement of Microchip devices are utilized to create a USB Power Delivery solution with power balancing, while simultaneously supporting driver assistance applications on a mobile handset.

Microchip’s USB devices optimize USB Power Delivery functionality, reducing overall BOM costs by architecting a total system solution that can be easily designed into a single module. The Automotive Smart hub chip plays a key role, connecting multiple handsets to the vehicle’s infotainment system, while also simultaneously charging them. The solution supports driver assistance utilities available on mobile devices which enable the vehicle head unit and display to interact with applications such as maps, music, voice recognition texting, and hands-free mobile calling.

The demonstration illustrates a USB Power Delivery implementation for dynamic power sharing while maximizing the charging capability to consumer products. The USB4916 Automotive Smart hub chip contains an integrated microcontroller that executes the power delivery stack and power balancing operation between two USB 2.0 Type-C ports.

“The number of USB ports in vehicles is rapidly increasing as USB can deliver more power and bring driver assistance applications to the head unit display,” stated Mitch Obolsky, vice president of Microchip’s USB and Networking Group. “Coordinating with Molex, allows optimal solutions that extend from chips to modules tailored for stringent automotive requirements of vehicle OEMs, making it easier for our customers to get their solutions to market.”

Molex provides complete design services, system packaging, production, testing and validation for Media Modules and USB Power Delivery Solutions. Explore Connected Mobility Solutions at www.connector.com/electronic-solutions/connected-mobility.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle. www.molex.com

Molex Resources:

Learn more about Molex: www.molex.com

Follow us: www.twitter.com/molexconnectors

Watch our videos: www.youtube.com/molexconnectors

Connect with us: www.facebook.com/molexconnectors

Read our blog: www.connector.com

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

About Microchip Technology:

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) is a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. www.microchip.com.