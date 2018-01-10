Tennessee’s Lipman Brothers to Distribute Redneck Riviera Whiskey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced its intent to distribute Redneck Riviera Whiskey through Lipman Brothers. Eastside’s new whiskey is a collaboration with John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich. Initially, Eastside will be offering both 375ml and 750ml bottle sizes in Tennessee.

As one of the premier distributors in Tennessee, Lipman Brothers will work with a large customer base to stock the new whiskey on shelves quickly. Established in 1939, Lipman Brothers, with corporate headquarters in Nashville and additional facilities in East Tennessee, was the first distributor of wine and spirits in Middle Tennessee. The company services all trade channels including retail, grocery, convenience and bars/restaurants.

Since the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution repealed Prohibition and granted each state the right to control alcoholic beverages within its borders, Tennessee distributors have been allotted a distribution area based on specific counties. Lipman's distribution area includes 74 of the 96 Tennessee counties, representing over 77% of the state’s geography.

Tennessee is John Rich’s home state and he will provide strong marketing support for Redneck Riviera Whiskey. This new whiskey is a small batch craft spirit with hints of vanilla, amazing smoothness and an appealing, honey-like finish. Redneck Riviera Whiskey was crafted by Eastside’s famed distilling team of Travis Schoney and Mel Heim, working over many months with John Rich and friends.

Jarret Catalani, VP of Sales for Eastside Distilling, commented, “ We are excited to be working with Lipman Brothers as we launch Redneck Riviera Whiskey into the state. With Tennessee being John Rich’s home state, we anticipate that there will be a lot of interest in trying his signature whiskey—and when people try it, they like it.”

Grover Wickersham, CEO of Eastside Distilling, commented, “ Last weekend’s combination birthday party and whiskey launch went a long way in creating demand amongst John’s home state imbibers, stores and buyers. We anticipate adding further distribution soon, to cover 100% of John Rich’s home state.”

Redneck Riviera is a privately held lifestyle brand that celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of honky-tonk bar Redneck Riviera Las Vegas and a Nashville location opening in 2018. More information can be found here.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

