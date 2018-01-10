Cadre and Goldman Sachs Announce Strategic Partnership to Target U.S. Real Estate Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadre, an online investment platform providing access and insight into institutionally sourced alternative assets, announced today that it has closed on $250MM of commitments from Goldman Sachs’ (“Goldman”) private wealth clients.

The close represents the start of an ongoing strategic partnership between Cadre and Goldman that will allow Goldman’s clients to invest in a broad-based portfolio of U.S. income producing commercial real estate assets. The investments will be identified by Cadre’s experienced team through its data-driven investment process.

“In today’s economic environment, investors need to be able to access an array of opportunities, including alternative investments, to enhance and differentiate their portfolios,” said Ryan Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Cadre. “Our goal at Cadre is to drive progress in real estate investing by improving the quality of participation and our partnership with Goldman Sachs is an important step in delivering on this mission. We are excited to be working together, and to provide Goldman’s clients with access to our platform and investments.”

Cadre’s investment process harnesses the power of the firm’s robust data sets and insights on industry fundamentals. The company’s platform is designed to help facilitate participation in commercial real estate investments by providing a more cost-efficient structure and greater transparency relative to traditional real estate private equity funds.

“Our goal is to ensure we provide our clients with innovative and diverse investment opportunities to help them drive returns and protect capital,” said Eric Lane, Global Co-Head of the Investment Management Division of Goldman Sachs. “Our ongoing partnership with Cadre underscores this commitment.”

About Cadre

Cadre is a technology-enabled real estate investment platform that provides qualified individuals and institutions access to fully vetted commercial real estate opportunities. Cadre enables investors to gain exposure to the asset class in a fee-efficient, transparent manner. Cadre has closed on roughly $1 billion in total transaction value to date, and more than $130MM in corporate funding from backers including Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, Ford Foundation, Thrive Capital, and General Catalyst. For more information, please visit Cadre.com.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.