PROS Expands Relationship with Korean Air for Travel Solutions in the Cloud

HOUSTON & SEOUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced that Korean Air – one of the world’s top 10 airlines1 – has selected the company’s travel solutions to expand its revenue management and global distribution strategy. The airline has selected PROS O&D Revenue Management, Group Sales Optimizer and Real-Time Dynamic Pricing to deliver a modern commerce experience for its expanding passenger network.

Korean Air, founded in 1969 and headquartered in Seoul, operates a fleet of more than 175 aircraft, with scheduled service to 123 cities in 43 countries around the world. A founding member of the SkyTeam Alliance, the carrier plays a pivotal role in enhancing South Korea’s reputation as a progressive economic powerhouse.

“Our customers look to us for excellence in flight, and a seamless travel experience,” said Won Ma, Senior Vice President, Passenger Business, at Korean Air. “To continue with our strategic business innovations, our goal is to deploy a new generation of business solutions to optimize network revenue. This includes real-time dynamic pricing, state-of-the-art group management, the ability to drive creative market strategies, and new sales and distribution capabilities. PROS has been a strategic partner to Korean Air for many years. These latest innovations enable us to deliver a better experience and drive revenue for our business to support our global vision.”

“Companies across the travel industry are looking for new ways to compete in their markets and to better serve their customers,” said PROS Travel President Benson Yuen. “Revenue management and distribution powered by Dynamic Pricing Science™ are enabling travel organizations to better understand precisely what customers are looking for and to personalize their experiences. We are honored Korean Air has again selected PROS, as we strengthen our partnership to bring new revenue-enhancing innovations to the airline.”

About Korean Air

Founded in 1969, Korean Air flew 26 million passengers in 2016. For 45 years, the support and trust of our shareholders has been the root of our growth and stability. We continue to honor this belief in us by striving for innovation and excellence in service, providing the best flight experience to all our customers.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce by helping companies create personalized and frictionless buying experiences for their customers. Fueled by dynamic pricing science and machine learning, PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software and its current expectations of the benefits of revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of revenue, profit realization and modern commerce software such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.