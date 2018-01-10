Phobio and Conversable Partner to Deliver the Next Generation Enterprise Workforce Communication Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phobio, a leading provider of software and services that empower the retail industry, today announced a partnership and teaming agreement with Conversable, a technology company enabling brands to reach their customers through automated experiences on major messaging and voice applications. The partnership will provide enterprises with the next generation workforce communication experience through Phobio’s mobile application, Rodio.

Today, Rodio provides a two-way communication system designed specifically for enterprises to send important updates, promotions, and other strategic messages to remote and geographically-dispersed workforces. Conversable's enterprise platform enables an interactive messaging experience by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and bots.

Together, Phobio and Conversable will provide enterprises with an intuitive, on-demand, and automated communication experience to drive operational efficiencies across their entire workforce. Users will have the ability to ask questions and the enterprise bot will return an immediate answer through automated responses to drive workforce productivity. For example, users can ask the bot questions such as:

What days am I scheduled to work this week?

What is the POS feature code for a return?

How close am I to my sales quota for the month?

According to Gartner, 30 percent of our interactions with technology will be through conversations with smart machines. Technology product leaders and service providers need to invest now to improve currently limited voice interfaces.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Conversable and understand the importance of integrating AI-driven technology to streamline all types of interactions and processes,” said Phobio CEO, Stephen Wakeling. “Together, our respective platforms can help companies engage with employees on a deeper level, reduce costs, improve revenue opportunities and increase employee loyalty.”

“To stay competitive in the digital era, companies need to implement automated, intelligent communication platforms to drive engagement,” said Ben Lamm, CEO and Co-Founder of Conversable. “We look forward to working with Phobio as we bring the next wave of intelligent messaging to a broader market.”

Phobio will demonstrate Rodio at the 2018 CES High Tech Retailing Marketplace at Booth 32004, Tech East, LVCC, South Hall 3.

About Conversable

Conversable powers the intersection of AI with messaging and voice. Conversable helps brands reach their customers through automated experiences on all major messaging and voice applications. Global brands trust Conversable technology to enable conversational commerce and deliver content on-demand to reach their customers where they are. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional offices in Dallas. To learn more, please visit www.conversable.com.

About Phobio

Phobio is an Atlanta-based software and services company that builds flexible device trade-in and communication platforms to elevate retail brands and improve customer experiences. In 2010, Phobio launched Safetrade, a channel-agnostic buyback platform that simplifies the trade-in experience for retailers. Supporting more than 4,500 retail doors and some of the largest global retailers’ direct-to-consumer online trade-in programs, Phobio increases customer spending power with the most competitive, transparent device pricing in the industry. Phobio’s mobile messaging platform, Rodio, enables companies to round up teams, improve communication and enhance employee engagement. Designed for organizations with millennial-centric workforces, Rodio offers a central system to track and measure the delivery of messages and notifications. For more information, visit: http://www.phobio.com.