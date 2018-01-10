Sigstr Powers 52 Million Marketing Impressions Per Month, Grows Team by 87%

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigstr, a SaaS platform for employee email signature marketing, is pleased to announce significant growth in 2017, more than doubling their existing customer base, adding notable new customers such as AT&T, SendGrid, LA Galaxy, Shaw Industries, Yext and more. The Sigstr platform also powered over 625 million marketing impressions throughout the year. Their rapid customer expansion puts Sigstr on track to power well over 1 billion impressions in 2018.

Sigstr also introduced a stream of key partnerships and new product updates throughout 2017 — including integrations with Marketo, HubSpot, Oracle, and Salesforce. The product evolved to include Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Contact-Based Targeting Functionality, Sigstr ONE, Mac Desktop Agent, Campaign Scheduling, Threat Stack monitoring, and Who Clicked & Click Notifications — enabling customers to see impactful marketing results and improved ROI. In 2017, Sigstr customer Invoca achieved a 477 percent increase in pipeline generation from the previous year. Canvas increased webinar registrations by 48 percent in seven days. Herff Jones achieved a 300 percent ROI on its Sigstr investment from just one campaign.

In addition to growth in its customer base and platform, Sigstr also grew its team by 87 percent through 2017. The growth was most notably within the company’s Sales and Engineering functions. Furthermore, Sigstr added several key hires to its executive team, including CEO Bryan Wade, VP of Marketing Justin Keller, VP of Engineering Robert Harris and VP of Customer Success John Klein.

“The past year has seen monumental growth for not only our team and customer base, but the direction of our product roadmap,” said Sigstr CEO Bryan Wade. “As we head into 2018 with what I believe to be the strongest team we’ve ever had, I’m encouraged for what the additional product direction we’ll be rolling out throughout the year will mean for our customers and partners.”

Sigstr was also selected to join the ABM Leadership Alliance, joining the likes of Demandbase, Optimizely, Engagio, LookbookHQ and others to further educate B2B marketers how to develop and deploy a successful ABM strategy.

“More and more, B2B marketers are realizing that traditional inbound tactics aren’t working and need to adopt new, account-based approaches” said Jessica Fewless, VP, ABM Strategy, Field & Partner Marketing at Demandbase. “The ABM Leadership Alliance is committed to helping B2B marketers develop the skills and tech stack they need to win. Sigstr’s ability to deliver hyper-targeted content through a massive, untapped channel makes them a perfect fit for the ABM Leadership Alliance.”

This momentum follows Sigstr’s $5M Series A funding, announced in August. For more information visit www.sigstr.com.

About Sigstr

Sigstr has reinvented corporate email signatures. By enforcing brand compliance in the signature and giving marketers the ability to insert dynamic call-to-action banners, Sigstr turns every employee in the company into a brilliant marketer that promotes relevant content to the right audiences, every time. Leading companies like Bluewolf, Terminus, AT&T, Act-On, and SendGrid use Sigstr to amplify the value of every email their employees send; from brand awareness and account-based marketing campaigns to recruiting and internal communications. Sigstr integrates with the leading marketing automation and sales enablement platforms to deliver unsurpassed targeting and analytics capabilities. Visit www.sigstr.com to learn more or connect with Sigstr on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.