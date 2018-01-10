EWEB Realizes Customer Safety and Service Goals with Sensus Stratus Electricity Meter

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(Click to Tweet) – As Oregon’s largest customer-owned public utility, the Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB) staff put their customers first in everything they do. That includes their deployment of metering technology.

“Safety and the ability to provide better, faster and more affordable customer service are our biggest priorities when it comes to our technology investments,” said Chris Jones, Advanced Metering Project Manager, EWEB.

For this reason, the majority of residential meters they chose to deploy when upgrading to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) were Stratus® electricity meters from Sensus, a Xylem brand. Though early in their deployment of advanced electricity and water meters, EWEB has implemented the one millionth Stratus meter manufactured and sold by Sensus, and the utility expects significant improvements in accuracy, safety, affordability and reliability as the project continues.

“Meter reading is working fantastically, with well over 99 percent read success,” said Jones. “It’s not surprising that Sensus has sold a million of them, because they work great.”

The UL-certified Stratus meter features innovative sensors for hot-socket detection, a redesigned power supply for increased over-voltage protection and better transient performance than competing meters. The meter also includes patented intelligence to independently, remotely and safely shut off the meter if a safety-related issue is detected. The Stratus meter supports multiple applications including outage management, opt-in/opt-out and conservation voltage reduction (CVR).

“We’re a college town, so the remote connect/disconnect and opt-in/opt-out features can save us critical time and resources with all the students coming and going,” said Jones. “And the hot-socket detection is an essential safety feature, something that simply hasn’t been available in electric meters before.”

With nearly 3,000 of its 93,000 electric meters upgraded, the EWEB team expects Stratus to help make cost-effective use of their infrastructure and improve the customer service experience.

“As a utility that places safety and reliability front-and-center for their customers, EWEB represents the ideal user of the Stratus meter,” said Greg Myers, Sensus Vice President, Global Electric Marketing and Partnerships. “We look forward to working with them as they continue to roll out this technology to additional customers.”

