New Media Launches Co-Branded Content and Commerce Initiative with Houzz

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Media Investment Group Inc. (“New Media” or the “Company”, NYSE: NEWM), one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by number of publications, announced today an alliance with Houzz, the biggest platform for home renovation and design, to provide the full, authentic Houzz content, shopping and pro-finder experience across all New Media local newspapers’ websites. This is the first time Houzz has partnered with any U.S. publisher to provide readers with a fully co-branded experience that includes the ability to purchase products directly from a co-branded website.

The integration with Houzz is part of New Media’s strategy to create local home and real estate destination channels within its local newspapers’ websites. The collaboration, which launched in mid-November last year across the first 20 local newspapers’ websites, will bring Houzz’s inspirational home design content and robust shopping experience to New Media’s approximately 39 million readers each month. The full roll-out to all New Media local newspapers’ websites will be complete in early 2018. The Homes channels within each local newspaper website will also feature local real estate content, homes for sale and recent transaction information, and tools to help prospective buyers and sellers. For realtors and brokers, New Media offers a full suite of digital marketing tools through its small business services business, ThriveHive, as well as print and digital advertising opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to provide our readers with the full Houzz content experience,” said Kirk Davis, COO of New Media. “And we are truly excited to be the first publisher to deliver a co-branded commerce experience that offers all the great products from the Houzz Shop within the trusted, local environment of our New Media news sites.”

For New Media, this unique, first-of-its-kind digital partnership adds tremendous value for both consumers and business-to-business customers. To promote the partnership, New Media will launch a month-long sweepstakes nationwide on January 15th, with prize offerings that include a $5000 Houzz shopping spree, daily cash prizes and Houzz discount coupons.

About New Media Investment Group Inc.

New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions for our small and medium businesses partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by our 130 daily publications. As of September 24, 2017, the Company operates in 540 markets across 36 states. New Media’s portfolio of products, as of September 24, 2017, include over 640 community publications and 540 websites, serve more than 225,000 business advertising accounts, and reaches over 21 million people on a weekly basis.

For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding New Media’s ability to successfully execute on its strategy to create a local home and real estate destination on its local newspapers’ websites, the number of readers that will access Houzz content, the timing of roll-out of Houzz content to all New Media local newspapers’ websites, the expected value of the alliance with Houzz and the availability, timing and benefits of any promotions and prizes. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.