CommScope and OFS Extend Long-Term Fiber Partnership

HICKORY, N.C. & NORCROSS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As both companies invest in capacity to address the strong demand for more bandwidth, OFS and CommScope have entered into a new eight-year partnership to help ensure the availability of optical fiber supply to CommScope for use in its customers’ networks.

“OFS values our long-standing partnership with CommScope and supports their global operations with a multi-sourced contract from our optical fiber facilities in the United States, Europe and Japan,” says Pierre Marty, senior vice president, Global Marketing and Sales at OFS. “The OFS investment to increase manufacturing capacity was welcome news to our customers with the requirements of 5G, FTTx, Node-Plus-Zero, and Internet of Things consuming bandwidth and driving build-outs globally. The OFS innovations in fiber optics can support this breadth of reach from fiber for traditional outside plant applications, to 200 micron fiber helping to ease installation in existing crowded duct networks, to bend insensitive fiber to connect the home, businesses and wireless cells.”

“Through this agreement, CommScope secures access to a premier supply of optical fiber for development of innovative fiber cabling products for global wireline and wireless networks,” said Jaxon Lang, senior vice president and Connectivity Solutions segment leader, CommScope. “Service providers and enterprises are pushing fiber connectivity deeper into their networks to address the growing need for speed and capacity. We are pleased to continue our relationship with OFS in the supply of optical fiber—it is an important part of our growing fiber connectivity business that supports wireless, broadband, commercial building, campus and data center networks around the world."

Specific terms of the agreement are not being publicly disclosed.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as communications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, aerospace, defense and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

OFS’ corporate lineage dates back to 1876 and includes technology powerhouses such as AT&T and Lucent Technologies. Today, OFS is owned by Furukawa Electric, a multi-billion dollar global leader in optical communications.

For more information, please visit www.ofsoptics.com.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) helps design, build and manage wired and wireless networks around the world. As a communications infrastructure leader, we shape the always-on networks of tomorrow. For more than 40 years, our global team of greater than 20,000 employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Discover more at http://www.commscope.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook. Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.