Science Exchange Partners with Lab Launch to Help its Startups Advance Scientific Innovations

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Exchange, the world’s leading and most secure enterprise platform for outsourced research and development (R&D), teamed up today with Lab Launch, a nonprofit working to provide affordable and high-quality laboratories to biotech startups. This partnership with Science Exchange allows Lab Launch's resident companies to easily supplement and complement their in-house resources with external research tools, technologies, and expertise.

Science Exchange enables immediate access to over 2,500+ commercial CROs, academic labs, and government facilities under a single marketplace agreement, in addition to a 24/7 PhD-level support by Science Exchange staff scientists.

“Our goal is to give LA-based scientists and entrepreneurs every opportunity to further their ideas and innovations in a way that is affordable and that will also give them access to the best scientific resources available,” said Marie Rippen, CEO of Lab Launch. “By partnering with Science Exchange, Lab Launch can now offer our companies access to fully vetted service providers in a secure environment, so our scientists can devote time to advancing their ideas instead of being bogged down with administrative tasks including researching and negotiating with service providers.”

“Lab Launch and Science Exchange are both driven to give scientists the tools and support they need to be successful in developing their breakthrough ideas,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “Scientists at Lab Launch will now automatically gain access to the best scientific providers to help bring groundbreaking discoveries to market. We are excited to be part of the process!”

Lab Launch is the latest R&D organization to choose to partner with Science Exchange and join more than 30 enterprise clients and Life Science incubators that are effectively managing their outsourced R&D with Science Exchange-powered marketplaces.

About Lab Launch

Lab Launch Inc is a 501(c)(3) non-profit working to establish a more dynamic biotech startup environment in Los Angeles. Our mission is to enable LA’s scientists and entrepreneurs to develop their ideas in affordable, high-quality lab facilities, with access to services and a supportive innovation community to accelerate their success.

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading platform for outsourced research, providing an efficient procure-to-pay platform for ordering services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified scientific service providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform increases scientists' access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing them up from the administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables R&D organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency and cost savings. Since being founded in 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange.