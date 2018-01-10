WWE® and Astro Extend Long-Standing Partnership in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE (NYSE:WWE) and Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro), a Malaysian and ASEAN digital-first media and lifestyle company, will extend their partnership into its 17th year with a new agreement to continue airing WWE programming, including flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown®. Astro will also continue offering WWE Network as a premium channel, which includes all WWE special events such as WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble®.

“Astro has been a long-time valued partner, sharing our vision for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “Their commitment to WWE allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment across Malaysia.”

“Astro is entertaining Malaysian WWE fans with 24/7, non-stop WWE action and on-demand content in HD on big-screen TVs, and on mobile devices via Astro Go,” said Lee Choong Khay, Astro Vice President of Sports Business. “The response from the passionate fanbase has been tremendous, with nearly five million viewers in 2017 alone and we hope to serve more fans in years to come.”

Astro’s SuperSport channels 1 - 4 will air Raw, SmackDown, NXT®, Afterburn®, Bottomline®, This Week® and Main Event®, with additional airings on Astro’s Arena sports channel.

WWE Network is a premium à la carte channel available exclusively in Malaysia on Astro TV and Astro GO. Subscribers can watch all WWE special events live and on-demand, with 24/7 programming featuring groundbreaking original series, reality shows, documentaries and classic matches. For more information, please visit www.astro.com.my.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 800 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/

About Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd

Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro) is a Malaysian and ASEAN digital-first media and lifestyle company in the Digital, TV, Radio and eCommerce space.

It is Malaysia’s No. 1 online media company with 7.4 million unique visitors per month across the digital platforms of its entertainment and lifestyle brands. The company serves 21 million individuals in 5.3 million households, or 73% of Malaysian households, who are able to watch Astro content on all screens and on demand, be it TV, laptop, tablet and phone.

NJOI, the company’s subscription-free TV service, offers all Malaysians free access to 28 TV and 20 radio channels on TV and mobile devices. With its subscription-free model, NJOI has been well-received and will continue to drive the company’s market reach.

Astro Radio includes Malaysia’s highest rated stations across key languages and there are available on both terrestrial and digital channels, reaching 16.5 million weekly listeners.

Astro holds the distinction of the ‘Gold’ award in the Media and Entertainment category at the Putra Brand Awards for 8 consecutive years from 2010 to 2017, including the ‘Brand of the Year’ award in 2012, the ‘Brand Icon’ award in 2013 and the ‘Malaysian Marketer of the Year’ award in 2016. Astro Kasih is the company’s CSR arm, whose award winning programmes have been recognised for its innovation and life-changing impact on the community it aspires to serve.

