PacSun Embraces Unified Commerce with the Help of Columbus Consulting

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus Consulting International, a leading retail consultancy, announced today that PacSun, a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion, worked with Columbus Consulting to identify the retailer’s technology needs in order to embrace unified commerce.

Since the retailer was acquired by Golden Gate Capital in Sept. 2016, PacSun has made rapid and focused changes to advance the business. One of these visionary changes included a unified commerce strategy that allows the retailer to be more connected to its customers. To do so, PacSun engaged with Columbus Consulting to develop a Unified Commerce Roadmap which serves as a blueprint to connect all technologies and ensure a smooth transition into a unified commerce environment.

“The Unified Commerce Roadmap that Columbus Consulting has helped us build is instrumental to our success as we work aggressively to meet the changing needs of our customers,” said Alan Flaesgarten, VP IT, PacSun. “Through Columbus Consulting’s work, we are now able to begin our journey to enable a seamless customer experience across all retail channels.”

With the roadmap phase of the project complete, Columbus Consulting is now working with PacSun to select the products and solutions to realize their unified commerce goals.

“Working with PacSun on this project has truly been a joy,” said Rick Amari, founder, Columbus Consulting. “I’ve been incredibly impressed at the vision they have for their retail business and the aggressive steps they’re taking to rapidly achieve those goals. With this attitude, they’re sure to see success as they make their vision a reality.”

With 422 stores across the United States, PacSun delivers a curated collection of the most relevant brands and styles to a community of inspired youth through its unique 34-year heritage of being at the center of California lifestyle.

About Pacific Sunwear of California, LLC

Pacific Sunwear of California, LLC. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “PacSun” or the “Company”) are a leading specialty retailer delivering a curated collection of the most relevant brands and styles to a community of inspired youth through its unique 34-year heritage at the center of California lifestyle. The Company sells a combination of branded and proprietary casual apparel, accessories and footwear designed to appeal to teens and young adults. As of Jan. 2, 2018, the Company operates 422 stores in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. PacSun's website address is www.pacsun.com.

About Columbus Consulting International

Founded in 2001, Columbus Consulting comprises a team of highly experienced specialists in retail systems and processes. We combine pragmatism, innovation and years of experience to deliver services ranging from strategic insight to tactical project delivery. Our experience stems from holding executive responsibility in retail, and from successfully managing some of the most challenging projects in the industry. To learn more, visit www.columbusconsulting.com.