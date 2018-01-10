PeopleAdmin and SkillSurvey Partnership Expands Smart Hiring Solutions for Higher Education

AUSTIN, Texas & BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeopleAdmin, the industry-leading provider of talent management solutions for higher education, and SkillSurvey, the provider of faster, more reliable online reference checking, have entered into a strategic partnership to integrate solutions and help recruiters in higher education to more easily find and hire great candidates.

Studies indicate half of senior administrators in higher education will exit their current positions in the next five to 10 years.1 Given this trend, the importance of smarter hiring and streamlined talent management has never been greater. Both PeopleAdmin and SkillSurvey offer solutions to help colleges and universities build healthy pools of qualified candidates.

SkillSurvey’s pre-hire reference check solution helps organizations easily reach references to collect detailed, predictive feedback using job-specific surveys for hundreds of roles — including administrators, deans, advisors and faculty. PeopleAdmin’s talent management suite delivers recruitment, applicant tracking, onboarding, position, and performance management. Schools such as Dartmouth College use the combined offerings to drive efficiency and improve hiring efforts.

“ We have anywhere from 100 to 150 open positions at any time. Managing the hiring and reference-checking process for these positions can be incredibly difficult to do manually in a decentralized organizational structure,” said Ahmed Mohammed, director of talent acquisition at Dartmouth College. “ SkillSurvey has improved the speed, consistency and quality of our reference checks, while PeopleAdmin’s automated applicant tracking system ensures that our hiring managers are organized and compliant.”

The partnership will expand to include integration capabilities in Q2 2018.

“ Legacy systems can’t keep up with the pace, level of detail and efficiency today’s higher education institutions need,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of PeopleAdmin. “ Working with SkillSurvey aligns with our mission to provide colleges and universities high-quality talent management technology and ongoing support to make better hiring decisions.”

Ray Bixler, CEO of SkillSurvey, added that the partnership has opened the door to a more dynamic and effective way to hire candidates for positions in higher education.

“ We’re looking forward to furthering our relationship in the year ahead and watching our mutual customers achieve efficiencies around their hiring and retention processes, while tapping into better insights that aid hiring managers and selection committees in making decisions.”

About PeopleAdmin

PeopleAdmin is the leading provider of cloud-based talent management solutions for education. Its software enables customers to streamline the hiring process, onboard new employees, efficiently manage positions and employee performance, develop compliant and defensible audit trails, and utilize industry-leading reporting and data-driven predictive analytics.

PeopleAdmin’s higher education talent management suite includes applicant tracking, faculty search committee management, position management, onboarding and performance management. PeopleAdmin solutions are rapidly deployed, easy to use and supported through world-class customer service.

About SkillSurvey

SkillSurvey applies the science of human behavior and harnesses the power of insights and data to create a fuller picture of the people you recruit and hire. SkillSurvey makes the referencing, sourcing and credentialing process more efficient and effective — helping employers save time and money, grow revenues, and bring employees onboard faster.

SkillSurvey ReferenceTM is proven to reduce turnover and SkillSurvey SourceTM offers new ways to build your talent pool. SkillSurvey Credential OnDemand® helps healthcare organizations onboard skilled practitioners faster with digital peer referencing. Visit SkillSurvey at www.skillsurvey.com.

1 SkillSurvey – Four Challenges in Higher Education Hiring and How to Overcome Them http://www.skillsurvey.com/resource/4-challenges-higher-ed-hiring-ebook/