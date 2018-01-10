Hoshino Resorts Announces New OMO Brand

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading Japanese hotel management company, Hoshino Resorts Inc. (Yoshiharu Hoshino, CEO) is launching a new hotel brand, OMO, with its first hotel scheduled to open doors in spring 2018. This is the company’s fourth hotel brand, following HOSHINOYA, RISONARE, and KAI. OMO will cater to tourists who normally stay at medium-range economy hotels that are frequented by business travelers, but who are seeking accommodation that is more personal and tourism-oriented. Hotels will be built in city centers rather than in traditional resort areas. The first two will be launched in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, and Otsuka, Tokyo.

Brand Concept

Get down with the local rhythm

By introducing you to the area’s best-kept secrets and offering unique surprises at every location,

OMO will help make your trip something to truly remember.

Background

Recent years have seen a significant rise in the number of tourists staying at hotels in city centers. However, many are no-frills hotels used primarily by business travelers. Sensing that such hotels may be discouraging to tourists, sapping them of their excitement before they have begun exploring the city, Hoshino Resorts decided to develop an urban hotel that would actively cater to tourists. Eventually, the company arrived at a concept that reflected their desire to avoid creating just another option for accommodation: “Get down with the local rhythm.”

Future plans

In spring 2018, Hoshino Resorts is scheduled to open OMO7 Asahikawa and OMO5 Tokyo Otsuka. A third OMO hotel is scheduled for launch near Shin-Imamiya Station in Osaka. The numbers included in the hotel names signify the range of services offered, such as restaurants and other facilities and amenities specific to the OMO brand, with 0 denoting a completely no-frills experience and 9 signifying the complete OMO experience. The company hopes to expand the OMO brand to regional cities across Japan that offer a wide range of attractions for both domestic and overseas visitors.

Hoshino Resorts

Founded in 1904 as a forestry business in Karuizawa, in the Japanese Alps, it opened its first hot spring resort in 1914. Rebranded by Yoshiharu Hoshino in 1995 as Hoshino Resorts, it has expanded across Japan and it operates 36 properties around Japan and abroad now.

For more information please visit Hoshino Resorts (hoshinoresorts.com).