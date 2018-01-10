Coretek Services Increases Product Development Efficiencies for Wolverine Worldwide with Citrix Solutions

Coretek Services is the winner of the Citrix 2018 Innovation award for partners. Coretek is an IT consulting company, systems integrator and managed services provider delivering high value, innovative solutions to improve end-user experience and increase operational agility. Wolverine Worldwide, a Coretek customer, is one of the world's leading footwear and apparel distributors, providing marketing and licensing for iconic brands including Keds, Sperry, and more. Working with Citrix and Microsoft, Coretek developed a global solution for virtualized 3D apps hosted in Azure, that helps Wolverine accelerate time to market for new consumer products.

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolverine Worldwide, one of the world’s leading footwear and apparel distributors, which provides marketing and licensing for iconic brands such as Keds, Merrell and Sperry was looking for a way to use more technology to create a holistic transformation of the company. Today, one in every four pairs of shoes is bought online. Wolverine’s digital transformation was intended to make sure that the company could serve its customer expectations for speed and selection in this new world order. Working with Citrix and Microsoft, Coretek Services, an IT consulting company, systems integrator and managed services provider developed a global solution for virtualized 3D apps hosted in Azure that helped Wolverine accelerate time to market for new consumer products.

Enabling global product development designers to work together more efficiently was a key component of the implementation. Wolverine had a 3D on-premises application that was used for 3D modeling for 15 people in the U.S. headquarters. As other locations adopted this application, an on-premises solution would no longer work for its global locations in London and Asia because of network limitations. Coretek introduced a Citrix secure digital workspace solution in Microsoft Azure that used XenApp with HDX technology along with NetScaler. Coretek took Wolverine from architectural design to implementation and rollout in eight weeks, giving them a fluid and efficient end-user experience that allowed designers to collaborate more efficiently worldwide. The traditional process took 425 days from idea to having a shoe in a consumer’s hands. By using the Citrix technology, Wolverine can now do that same process in 140 days.

In recognition of the successful work that they’ve done with Wolverine Worldwide, Coretek has been selected as the winner of the fifth annual Citrix Innovation Award for Partners. This award recognizes visionary Citrix partners who are powering a better way to work by delivering the experience, security and choice people need to unlock innovation and be productive anytime, anywhere.

Quotes

Dee Slater, Chief Information Officer, Wolverine Worldwide

“With the cloud, I sleep better at night. When we have cloud-based technology, whether it’s our team in Asia, Europe, or our teams here in the US, we know we are going to service the business needs because Coretek and Citrix have an army of people behind it. We’re confident with Citrix as our partner that they’ll continue investing in this technology to make it faster and more scalable than it is today.”

Ron Lisch, Chief Executive Officer, Coretek Services

“Wolverine Worldwide partnered with us to move traditional processes into the cloud. We were able to create this new infrastructure within only eight weeks start to finish. We re-architected to optimize the power of Citrix with HDX technology along with Citrix NetScaler and Microsoft Azure. As a result, Wolverine is experiencing increased time-to-market efficiencies.”

Craig Stilwell, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales, Citrix

“The Innovation Award for Partners was developed to recognize partners who are using Citrix technology to reimagine IT, drive business growth and create new ways of working. We congratulate Coretek Services for the strategic implementation of Citrix technology for Wolverine Worldwide. Their approach to developing a unique solution for their customer is exactly the type of innovative thinking that we hope to see more of in 2018 as we move toward making digital transformation possible.”

